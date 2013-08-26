Man dies after Saturday ATV accident in Monticello Township

A 22-year-old Monticello man died from injuries he sustained in an early Saturday morning ATV accident in Monticello Township.

According to information released Monday morning by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the crash near the intersection of Haug Ave. N.E. and 96th Street N.E. was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Jacob George Roger Bills was driving a 2006 Arctic Cat 500 ATV southbound on Haug Avenue near the intersection of 96th Street Ne when he lost control and crashed, the Wright County Sheriff’s office reported.

Bills was transported to the CentraCare Monticello Hospital and later transported by air ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died Sunday from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.