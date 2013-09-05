Marshalls new Monticello store will be located in Union Crossings

Monticello Planning Commission members learned Tuesday night that Marshalls, Inc., has submitted a building permit for a 23,000 square-foot retail store in Monticello.

Community Development Director Angela Schumann made the new store announcement during a scheduled report to commissioners. According to Schumann, the city has received a site plan and footings foundation permit request from Ryan Companies for a retail store at the existing Union Crossings project site

In 2007, Ryan received amended development stage planned unit development (PUD) approval for additional “inline” retail development adjacent to Home Depot, Schumann stated in her report.

Ryan proceeded to construct the OfficeMax and PetSmart buildings as part of that approval, but held off on the two other proposed retail spaces approved with that amendment. According to Schumann,

Ryan has plans to move forward with construction of one of the two remaining buildings spaces approved under the 2007 PUD amendment.

Since there are no substantive changes to the overall PUD, site plan or building aesthetics, Ryan’s 2007 approval remains in effect and will not require additional review by the Monticello Planning Commission or the Monticello City Council.

Schumann stated in her director’s report that construction on Marshalls’ retail building is scheduled to begin early this fall.

According to its company website, Marshalls currently has 11 Minnesota locations: Blaine, Bloomington, Crystal, Edina, Lakeville, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Richfield, Roseville and Woodbury.

