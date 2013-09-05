Monticello residents pack apartment public hearing

Residents living near County Highway 39 and Hart Boulevard turned out in force Tuesday night to strongly oppose continuing plans for a 92-unit apartment building.

Additional seating was added at the back of the Mississippi Room in the Monticello Community Center just before the start of an hour-long public hearing. Almost 70 citizens were present.

Many of those attending also participated in an Aug. 20 neighborhood meeting conducted by IRET representatives.

The Monticello Planning Commission voted 3-2 to deny a change in land use designation made by St. Cloud-based IRET Properties earlier in the meeting.

Voting against a comprehensive plan amendment and request for rezoning were Planning Commission Chairman William Spartz and Commissioners Charlotte Gabler and Sam Burvee.

Voting in favor were Commissioners Brad Fyle and Grant Sala.

Also attending the public hearing but not voting was Lloyd Hilgart, who serves as the Monticello City Council’s liaison to the planning commission.

IRET wants the city to re-designate a 5.2 acre site, changing it from commercial and regional business to residential and medium-high density residential.

While the five-member Monticello Planning Commission reviews development plans, it has an advisory-only role in reviewing city development, including amendments to the comprehensive plan, zoning, platting, variances and other land issues.

Monticello City Council members will have the final say on IRET’s proposed apartment building project during their Monday, Sept. 23, regular meeting.

See next week’s edition of the Monticello Times for a update on Tuesday night’s Monticello Planning Commission meeting and comments from residents.

Contact Tim Hennagir at [email protected]