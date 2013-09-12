PRAYER SERVICE TIME CHANGE: James Anthony Powers, 80, Big Lake

James Anthony Powers, 80, Big Lake and formerly of Ham Lake, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 E. Broadway, Monticello. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m.

Further visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. at Church of Mary of the Visitation, 440 Lake St. N. Big Lake. Father Gene Doyle will officiate. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery of Big Lake. Funeral arrangements are with the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel of Monticello.

James was born on Jan. 26, 1933, in St. Paul, Minn. to Leonard and Antoinette (Reuvers) Powers. For many years he owned and operated a RV dealership in Ham Lake, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Ann; 8 children Greg (Lori) Powers of Big Lake, Catherine (Keith) Nebel of Big Lake, Theresa (Jake) Barthold of Ham Lake, Patti (Allen) Olson of Ham Lake, Juli (Tom) Kuehn of Ham Lake, Jean Jestus of Cloquet, MN, Marcia (Ken) Klatt of Cloquet, MN, and Bob Powers of Ham Lake; 34 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.