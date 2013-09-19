Jean M. Dehne, 83, Safford, Ariz.

Jean May Dehne, 83, formerly of Monticello, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013.

Please join our family for a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-5 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel, 1114 Cedar St., Monticello.

Jean was born May 27, 1930, in Hermantown, Minn.

She is survived by her husband Gerald Dehne; children, Bill (Roxanne) Cole, Linda (Les Brekke) Bland, Mike (Cindy Sykora) Bland, Sherri (Randy) Busch, Nancy (Ken) Tracy; stepchildren, Tracy Parks, Steve (Sheila) Dehne, Tim (Sue) Dehne, Butch (Terri) Bland, Gary Bland, and Raymond Bland; 22 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; brother David McGovern; sisters, Lois Halvorsen, Anita Mayer and Linda Fairbanks.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother Alice White; son Rick Cole; grandson LCpl. Andrew G. Riedel; great-granddaughter Hailey Krick, daughter-in-law, Kathy Cole; brothers, Ben, Jim, Keith McGovern, David White; and sister Geraldine Jones.