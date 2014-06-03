“Go Hasty” I-94 detour begins 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 4

If you travel from Monticello to westbound I-94, get ready to “Go Hasty” beginning Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the much-anticipated “Go Hasty” detour route in Monticello is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 4.

At that time, crews will close the ramp from Highway 25 to westbound I-94.

Both the ramp from Highway 25 and the ramp from County Road 18 to westbound I-94 will remain closed concurrently for about 30 days.

A signed detour will direct motorists along County Road 75 to County Road 8 to westbound I-94 in Hasty until MnDOT can open the westbound ramp in early July.

Depending on where you begin your travel, you may also consider mapping an alternate route.

If you’re traveling from Monticello to westbound I-94, MnDOT recommends planning additional travel time while the two ramps are closed.

For more info visit: mndot.gov/d3/monti/.