Three Monticello downtown hotel sites suggested in EDA market study

An updated hospitality study prepared for the Monticello Economic Development Authority has identified three possible site locations for a new downtown hotel.

In June 2015, the EDA approved funding for an update to the city’s 2014 hospitality market study.

The EDA authorized using Hospitality Consulting Group, an Excelsior-based firm, to complete the analysis, stated Community Development Director Angela Schumann in a memo prepared for Wednesday night’s EDA meeting.

Hospitality Consulting Group prepared an update for the EDA’s review which provides updated hotel-related data, including average daily rate and occupancy information.

The study also provides detailed information on the financial feasibility of a recommended hotel project.

Hospitality Consulting Group President Stephen Sherf was scheduled to review the draft study last Wednesday with EDA commissioners.

“Based on the results of our market study, we believe that a 60-room upper midscale hotel can be market justified in Monticello,” the hospitality study stated.

A strong national franchise will be needed to compete with hotels that exist in Rogers and Maple Grove, the report added.

The new hotel’s amenities should include an indoor pool, a meeting room of approximately 800 square feet, an exercise room, and facilities to provide a complimentary breakfast.

All three of the proposed downtown Monticello hotel locations are located near the intersection of Highway 25 and Country Road 75.

“A hotel located in or near the downtown would be closer to Cargill, which is the largest generator of hotel demand, city government, and CentraCare-Monticello,” the study stated. “It would also be close to meeting rooms and other facilities available at the Monticello Community Center.

Because the recommended hotel will have the best facilities in the market, it will be sought out by guests,” Hospitality Consulting Group’s study concluded.

The new hotel’s location would have less of an influence on its success than it would in a more competitive market.

“While we believe a site located near the river would provide for a somewhat unique and desirable hotel environment, just about any site within the redevelopment district that has frontage on Pine Street and Highway 25 will suffice for a hotel,” the study stated.

Downtown Monticello is no longer the center of retail activity in the community, the report stated.

However, it is the location for Cargill, the city government and the community center, all three of which are significant for a new hotel.

There are three franchised hotels with a total of 155 rooms in Monticello, the report indicated. They are all located near, and visible from, Interstate 94.

“While the community lacks an upper midscale hotel, several upper midscale and upscale hotels are available in nearby communities located along the interstate; specifically Albertville [Country Inn & Suites], Rogers [Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn & Suites], and Maple Grove [two upper midscale and four upscale hotels],” the study stated.

The combined market occupancy for the four competitive hotels over the last four years (2011-2014) was 57 percent, 52 percent, 66 percent, and 53 percent, respectively.

Outages at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant attract a large work crew whose members are housed in area hotels.

“We estimate these crews generally add approximately 6,000 room nights to the competitive market,” the study stated.

The updated study also provides a measure by which prospective hotel developers can evaluate whether a new lodging facility can be market justified, Schumann reported.

Hospitality market study includes employer interviews

Hospitality Consulting Group completed interviews with large employers in the Monticello area as part of the updated hospitality market study prepared for the Monticello Economic Development Authority.

The study revealed the following about corporate-related visitors and hotel stays:

•Cargill Kitchen Solutions attracts the largest number of visitors requiring lodging accommodations, estimated to average 30 to 40 visitors per month. The company officer interviewed indicated that some of the visitors stay in Monticello hotels due to their convenient location, while most of the upper level visitors stay in Maple Grove, attracted by the Hilton, Marriott, and Intercontinental hotel products and the variety of restaurants and shops. The importance of nice restaurants, either for a good meal or for entertaining clients or employees, was emphasized by Cargill executives and other employers who were interviewed.

•WSI, Inc. estimates that it has an average of four visitors a month that require lodging. They utilize local hotels, but frequently send visitors to one of the Maple Grove hotels on account of the hotel, restaurant and entertainment amenities that are concentrated there. A company official remarked that only a good restaurant in Monticello, suitable for entertaining customers, would alter this pattern. He also mentioned that there are few things for a multi-night stay visitor to do in Monticello. The company has multiple meeting rooms in its plant, so has little need for outside meeting space.

•Standard Iron and Wire Works, Inc. attracts several customers a month and has two sales meetings a year that attract approximately six non-local participants for 2 to 3 nights. The customers seem to be loyal to the large hotel brands so stay in Rogers at the Hampton Inn (Hilton) or the Holiday Inn Express (Intercontinental), or they stay in Maple Grove where a Marriott hotel exists. The company does utilize outside meeting space and requires a capacity of less than 50 people.

•Xcel Energy’s nuclear plant is shut down every two years for re-fueling and maintenance. Crews that can number up to 2,000 are brought to the area for a period of two to six months. Lodging contracts for the crews are negotiated by the contractor and this demand can fill area hotels that participate. The nuclear plant just completed a $665 million project that will extend the life of the generator (licensed through 2030) and increase its output. Hospitality Consulting Group estimated in its report that the Monticello hotels enjoyed about a 30 point increase in occupancy during the first six months of 2013 due to this project.

