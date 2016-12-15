Moose move to 5-1 ahead of section final rematch with Princeton

The Moose boys hockey team hit its first road bump of the 2016-17 season last Tuesday, falling 10-2 at St. Michael-Albertville. But rather than let it knock them off course, it seems the Moose used the bump to pick up speed as they head into the meat of the schedule.

The Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake co-op bounced back from the loss to record wins against two other Class AA teams in Buffalo and Champlin Park on Thursday and Saturday, moving the team’s record to 5-1 on the year.

Coach Eric Nelson said the group knew Tuesday’s loss was not indicative of this team and its ability level and they wanted to make sure they came back out and proved it was just a fluke.

“We did let things get away from us against St. Michael. Stuff happens like that. You learn from it and move on,” said Nelson. “[We had to] come out and put a new foot forward and move on. That’s what we did against Buffalo.” Honza Stibingr moves the puck up ice during Monti’s game at STMA last week. Stibingr, a foreign exchange student, has been a key addition to a Moose squad that is off to a 5-1 start. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

The Bison entered with a record of 1-2, but both losses came in close games against teams ranked in AA.

The Moose were not intimidated. MAML jumped all over the Bison, scoring once in the first period and twice in the second.

Casey Chiodo got the scoring started with a goal in the final three minutes of the first period, assisted by Honza Stibingr.

The second period was the Ben Ward show. The center scored on the power play, less than six minutes into the period, before adding his second goal of the game in the final seconds of the period. Chiodo and Stibingr recorded assists on the first goal with Nick Zwack getting the lone assist on the second.

The Moose would wind up needing all three of the goals, as Buffalo put on a late charge that saw them score twice in the final five minutes. But MAML hung on to secure its first conference victory of the season, 3-2.

Moose defenseman Charlie Voller said it was a big win after STMA had let the Moose know they weren’t quite as invincible as they may have thought.

“Definitely a wake up call [against STMA]. We came out of beating Orono thinking we were kind of on top of the world and definitely got smacked in the face pretty good,” said Voller. “Coming back and beating Buffalo was huge to kind of get back on our feet.”

Voller said in the long run, a loss like the one to STMA could be beneficial.

“I think it was good for it to come at the beginning of the season like it did,” he said. “So moving forward we can understand that not everything is going to come easy every night.”

An embodiment of getting back up was goaltender Tyler Klatt. After a tough outing against the Knights two nights prior, Klatt was spectacular on Thursday, stopping 42 of 44 shots. His effort helped the Moose win a game in which they were out shot 44-28.

“I was very pleased with his bounce back,” said Nelson. “Each individual’s gotta have a short memory, goalies in particular.”

MAML kept things rolling two days later against Champlin Park. Playing on the road, MAML again got off to a hot start. Tyler Klatt has had a strong season in net for the Moose. After a tough night against STMA, Klatt bounced back to save 42 of 44 shots and help lead the Moose to a 3-2 win against Buffalo.

Troy Dahlheimer got the Moose on the board, just past the midway point of the first period. His goal, assisted by Tyler Anderson and Ben Ward, was backed up by a Stibingr goal just 59 seconds later. Jack Saunders assisted on that goal, which gave the Moose a 2-0 lead they would take into the first intermission.

The Rebels got on the board in the second, scoring just 30 seconds in to cut the deficit in half. But Tanner Mros had an immediate answer. Just 34 seconds later, Mros put the Moose up 3-1 with a goal that was assisted by Stibingr.

The lead, however, was not safe.

After a scoreless final 16 minutes of the second period, things got frenzied in the third.

Champlin struck very early for the second straight period, putting in a goal just 20 seconds into the stanza to cut the lead to one. Five minutes later they tied it, pulling even at 3-3 with just 12 minutes to go.

The Moose did not fold. With less than eight minutes remaining in the contest, Zwack scored his team-best sixth goal of the season to put MAML back in front by a goal. Anderson picked up his second assist of the night on the goal.

In the final minute, Dahlheimer took advantage of an empty net to deposit an insurance goal and provide the final margin in MAML’s 5-3 road win.

Nelson said it was a tough week in the schedule, with three straight games against big schools, including two on the road, and he was pleased with how the Moose handled it.

“To come back and have the consistency from Thursday to Saturday and come out with the victories was a big step forward,” he said.

The coach said he feels like the Moose have been playing well in several areas to start the year, but a particular strength has been forcing turnovers.

“They’re really buying in to if we put pressure on the puck carriers, it will lead to more offensive opportunities,” said Nelson. “Good defense is going to create great offensive opportunities.”

Individually, Ward, Zwack and Dahlheimer have headed up a balanced offensive attack.

Ward leads the team with 14 points on the year, including 10 assists. As the center on the top line, Nelson said he can be a key to the team’s play.

“He can be a difference maker,” said Nelson. “He can make a giant change in the complexion of the game.”

With Dahlheimer and Zwack lining up on his wings, it has made for a very dangerous top line. Zwack is second on the team with 12 points (six goals, six assists) and Dahlheimer is third with 10 points (six goals, four assists).

“That line is one of those lines the team can feed off of,” said Nelson.

Chiodo and Stibingr have both provided a scoring punch as well with nine points and eight points respectively.

The Moose are a confident group, and a look at their record shows it’s with good reason. But they’re also grasping that it will take focus and determination on a daily basis to reach their true potential.

“Winning those big games like Orono and Buffalo just shows you that when you do show up to play and you do put in the work that you need to, then you really are able to beat whoever you really need to,” said Zwack.

Nelson, who wants his team to keep an underdog mentality, had a similar message.

“If we come in with that hunger and desire, we can do some good things,” he said.

The Moose are back in action Thursday night, with a key section showdown. MAML will play host to Princeton at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The game is a rematch of last year’s section final that the Tigers won 3-1. It’s one the players are looking forward to.

“It’d be a huge win for us, to try to make a statement,” said Voller.

“I think we’re really excited,” added Zwack. “This is what we’ve been thinking about the whole offseason.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

