Probates – NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WRIGHT
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 86-PR-16-5757
In Re: Estate of
LOIS MARY PAUMEN,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Wright County Courthouse, 10 NW 2nd Street, Buffalo, MN 55313, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated October 28, 2014, and for the appointment of MARK ANTHONY PAUMEN, whose address is 1360 84TH Street NE, Monticello, MN 55362, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 8, 2016
BY THE COURT
/s/ Monica Tschumper,
Court Administrator
SMITH, PAULSON, ODONNELL & ASSOCIATES, PLC
MICHAEL J. PATERA
MN# 013501X
201 West 7th Street
Monticello, MN 55362
Telephone: 763-295-2107
Facsimile: 763-295-5165
Published in the
Monticello Times
December 15, 22, 2016
632260