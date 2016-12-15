Probates – NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 86-PR-16-5757

In Re: Estate of

LOIS MARY PAUMEN,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Wright County Courthouse, 10 NW 2nd Street, Buffalo, MN 55313, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedents Will dated October 28, 2014, and for the appointment of MARK ANTHONY PAUMEN, whose address is 1360 84TH Street NE, Monticello, MN 55362, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 8, 2016

BY THE COURT

/s/ Monica Tschumper,

Court Administrator

SMITH, PAULSON, ODONNELL & ASSOCIATES, PLC

MICHAEL J. PATERA

MN# 013501X

201 West 7th Street

Monticello, MN 55362

Telephone: 763-295-2107

Facsimile: 763-295-5165

[email protected]

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 15, 22, 2016

