School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

NOVEMBER 21, 2016

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, November 21st, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: Robbie Smith Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Monday, November 21st, 2016 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order Vice Chair Bill Spartz noted Board Chair Robbie Smith is absent

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 5-0

4. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting, November 7, 2016

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll and Receipts

C. Personnel Matters attached D.Out-of-State Travel Requests

General Fund

$ 966,512.10

Total Bills

$1,528,026.18

Approved by: Carol McNaughton Seconded by: Missy Hanson Approved 5-0

5. Student Presentation The Rise Four Monticello High School Students presented information to board members about their new Mental Health Awareness club called The Rise. The Rise club was created by students for students and meets every Wednesday during open lunch.

6. Call for Bids for the Middle School Pool Project Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services, Bruce Hanson, Head of Buildings and Grounds, and Kyle Walter, ICS presented the proposal for bids for the final phase of the Middle School HVAC project, remodeling of the middle school pool area.

7. Resolution Approving the Intent to Issue Long Term Facility Maintenance Bonds Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services requested board approval for a Long-Term Facilities maintenance bond. To continue with some of the districts larger deferred maintenance projects listed from the ten-year plan and schedule them at the same time as some of the bond referendum projects, the District will need to issue another Long-Term Facilities maintenance bond to cover the projects in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 in the amount of $5.2 million. The bond payments are being covered by the annual Long-Term Facility Maintenance revenue we receive from the State.

Approved by: Carol McNaughton Seconded by: Missy Hanson Approved 5-0

8. Resolution Approving the Lease for Scoreboards Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented board approval for a Capital Lease Agreement. In addition to the Track/Stadium/Soccer/Lacrosse bond referendum projects, the District is in need of replacing existing scoreboards at the baseball field, softball field, and hockey arena. Money coming in from our generous local businesses through advertising spots on the scoreboards will pay for the scoreboards. However most of the advertising money will come in through annual payments versus up front in one payment. The District will need to finance the cost of the scoreboards through a capital lease purchase agreement. The annual payments will be covered by the advertising revenue coming in. Any excess revenue coming in for advertising will cover the repair and maintenance costs happening beyond the warranties.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-0

9. Quarterly Financial Update Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services reported the General Funds budget is pretty steady, and the year-to-date expenditures are consistent as well in relation to the budget, and in comparison with the last five years.

Revenues are at $7,504,734 (or 17.50%)

Expenditures are $6,263,476 (or 14.23%)

Both Revenues and Expenditures showed some variations from month to month due to the State Aid shift, switching to the SERVS system for federal grants, and calculating final Special Ed payments in the spring. Overall she reported with three months into the 2016-2017 school year, the expenditures year-to-date look to be on average.

10. Enrollment Projections – Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented enrollment projections as of October 1st; the first step in the process of putting together the FY18 budget. With so many enrollment variables to consider her overall projection is 4,122 students, a decrease slightly over the next three to five years.

11. Worlds Best Workforce Report Linda Borgerding, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment presented the Worlds Best Workforce Plan. She presented the plan at a public hearing on Monday November 7th and will bring the report back at a future board meeting for approval. The Worlds Best Workforce Plan is a comprehensive long-term strategic plan that shows how the district is making strides to increase student performance, by addressing five goals.

12. Student Information System Recommendation Sue Heidt, Director of Technology recommended the student Information System tool for the 2017-18 school year and forward will be Infinite Campus.

7:28 board member Missy Hanson left the meeting

13. Student Representative Report Taylor Arthur no report

14. Proposed Board Meeting Dates for January June, 2017 Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented upcoming board meeting dates for 2017 for board approval.

A. January 9 Regular Meeting

B.January 23 Special Meeting

C. February 6 Regular Meeting

D. March 6 Regular Meeting

E. March 20 Special Meeting

F. April 3 Regular Meeting

G.May 1 Regular Meeting

H. May 15 Special Meeting

I. June 5 Regular Meeting

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 4-0

Adjourn 7:43 p.m.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 4-0

Jill Bartlett-Secretary Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates

Regular Meeting December 5, 2016 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting December 12, 2016 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

This material is only a summary; the full text is available for public inspection at the administrative offices of the School District. A copy of the proceedings, other than attachments to the minutes, is available without cost at the offices of the Monticello School District or on line at www.monticello.k12.mn.us.

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 15, 2016

630739