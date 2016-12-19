Richard “Dick” A. Johnson

Private services were held for Richard A. “Dick” Johnson, age 83 formerly of Clearwater who passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2016 at the Wellstead of Rogers.

Dick was born on August 13, 1933 in Minneapolis to the late Elmer and Elsie (Siljeholm) Johnson. He married Margie Daniels on April 2, 1954 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. Dick proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He owned and operated RA Johnson and Son Plumbing in Minneapolis and later Big Lake. He resided in Big Lake for many years prior to moving to Clearwater in 2012.

Dick enjoyed his work and mentored many. He also enjoyed his Sunday Family Steak Fry. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Margie; children, Shelley (Orville) Daluge, Terri Johnson, Patti Harney, Rick Johnson; son-in-law, Steve Fitch; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanne Castle.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Fitch; and brothers, Bob and Rollie Johnson.