Cole Montana Jensen, age 16 of Big Lake, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2016.

He was preceded in death by his mother Tawnja and grandmother Kay Nicolai.

Cole is survived by his father James of Big Lake; brothers Cameron and Dalton of Monticello; grandparents Gerald and Alice (Ollie) Jensen and Don Nicolai all of Monticello; uncle Kevin (Melanie) Jensen of Bloomington; aunt Jody (Rob) Birkholm of Wrenshall, MN. Cole is also survived by his cat Boots.

Cole loved video games, the outdoors, and “had the biggest heart in the world.”

Memorial service will be on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 6 p.m. with visitation starting at 4 p.m. at the Peterson-Grimsmo Chapel, 250 East Broadway in Monticello.