David “Dave” R. Stubbs

David R. Stubbs, aged 68, died on Nov. 28, 2016 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, WI.

David was born in 1948 in Monticello, MN. His parents were Walter L. and Mary L. Stubbs. David was the youngest of three children.

David often talked of his love of the Mississippi River that flowed near their farm and the wildlife he observed. David got a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Minnesota at Minneapolis in June 1971. He had many different types of jobs in his early working career in the Madison area including working for Blaney Farms. David was married to Maryan Blackburn in 1986. David and Maryan never missed driving to Monticello from Madison for every holiday while his parents were alive. David was a very loyal son who invested a great deal of effort in helping his parents to continue living on their farm even in their senior years.

In 1995 David got a degree in Data Processing from the Madison Area Technical School. David was very good with computers and many people will remember his help with computer problems at work and at home. David had tremendous patience and was able to help people fix computer problems even over the phone, which is an ability few have. He worked at various computer management jobs including A.J. Sweet, Farm Credit Services, and Gammex/RMI. In his final work experience he was a customer service representative at Sitel for investment and other types of businesses.

David had a lifelong love of poetry and literature. David loved music and was never seen without his earphones. He was especially fond of all kinds of international music, blues, folk, Cuban, reggae and afrobeat. David was keenly concerned about politics and listened to much talk radio, kept up with all the news media and attended many rallies at the Capitol. David was well known for his love of natural history. He was an avid bird-watcher, a great fan of damsel and dragon flies, frogs, newts, and all nature, really. David enjoyed many camping trips especially to the Minocqua and Upper Michigan areas. David always stopped to help the turtles cross the road, no matter how large they were. He spent many hours identifying frogs and toads from their calls. He was a tireless hiker. David was a fan of bike riding and over the years spent many happy hours riding the local bike trails.

Possibly most of all, David will be remembered for his love of kayaking. He “sold” many friends and acquaintances on kayaking. David was a great proponent of sit-on-top kayaks, and spent many hours perfecting the perfect trailer for these somewhat heavy boats. David’s enthusiasm for kayaking local rivers was contagious and he was legendary for helping others put in, get out, get unstuck from sand bars, put boats on cars, etc.

David was preceded in death by his father Walter who died in 2000 and his mother Mary who died in 2004.

David is survived by his wife Maryan Stubbs (Robin), his sister Nancy Cox (James) of Oregon, WI, his brother William Stubbs (Gloria) of Santa Rosa, CA, and various cousins.

A memorial service will be held in Oregon, WI at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 408 Bergamont Blvd, Oregon, WI 53575, phone 608-835-3082 on April 8, 2017. Please confirm the service with the church or the family a few days before the expected service to make sure nothing has changed.

We really want to thank all the people who helped support David in his illness that became suddenly apparent on Feb. 27, 2016. We are indebted to UW Hospitals, Carbone Cancer Center, Capitol Lakes Health Center, and Agrace Hospice for their expert care of David. Very special thanks to Senator Tammy Baldwin for helping with severe Medicare problems. We are indebted to all of David’s friends and relatives who visited him and voiced support during his illness.