Holiday break offers smorgasbord of action for Magic athletic fans

With the holidays upon us, some people just may be looking for an excuse to get out of the house for a night to catch some action at the rink, on the hardwood, or in any other sporting venue one might fancy.

Whether it be a houseful of relatives, Christmas wrapping stress, or just being hopped up on all sorts of chocolate that is pushing you out the door, there will be plenty of local sports teams available to watch during the holidays. Friday through Monday of Christmas week, sports fans will have to turn to the collegiate and professional ranks to get their fix. But for most of the rest of the next week plus, there will be plenty of Magic action, both here in Monticello and in surrounding towns. Here is a look at some of the options available, highlighted by marquee matchups to watch for the rest of December.

Thursday, Dec. 20

The contest to watch

Gymnastics vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 6:30 p.m. at Eastview Elementary – This contest offers a chance to see a Magic program that seems to be on the up and up. With a roster full of talented, young athletes, Monti may have a very bright gymnastics future. And led by all-around star Kennedy Bican (who Coach Brent Wuollet believes could compete for a state title in all-around), they are pretty good already.

If you want to travel…

Boys basketball @ Minnehaha Academy at 7 p.m., at Minnehaha Academy North Campus – The Magic boys basketball team has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season, due at least in part to a tough schedule. It doesn’t get any easier in this one, as the Magic will head to Minneapolis to do battle with one of the best players in the state and one of the best teams in AA. Minnehaha is led by freshman Jalen Suggs, a 6’4” point guard that already holds numerous major Division I offers. Suggs went over 40 points in leading Minnehaha to a win against Orono in the MHS gym last month. The Magic will counter with Matt Todd, who is averaging 23.4 points per game through Monti’s first five games.

Other action

The Magic girls basketball team will be home for just the third time this season, as they’re set to take on Willmar at 7:15 p.m. at MHS. It is Youth Night and Meet the Magic night, allowing young fans to meet the varsity girls basketball players following the game. The MHS Pep Band will also be performing during the game.

The North Wright County Riverhawks will take on a section foe Thursday night, as they do battle with Rocori at Albertville Ice Arena at 7 p.m.

Wrestling takes to the road, although they don’t have to go far, as Monti heads down Hwy. 25 to take on the Buffalo Bison at 7 p.m. at Buffalo High School.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Hope you like hockey

Boys hockey vs. Sartell at MAC Arena in St. Cloud at 11:30 a.m. – Monti teams only have one contest on the first day of action after Christmas, but it could be a dandy. The Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake Moose (5-2) head to St. Cloud to take on a Sartell team that is one of the best in Class A. The Sabres (3-1-2) were ranked No. 8 in Class A in the most recent Lets Play Hockey poll. Sartell has scored 4.5 goals per game through six games, while allowing just 2.17. The Moose, led by the dynamic top line of Ben Ward, Nick Zwack and Troy Dahlheimer, come in averaging 4.43 goals per game, while allowing 3.14.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Takes two to tango

Local sports fans will have two options on Dec. 28, and a dedicated fan will have the option of taking in both games.

The Moose are back in action with a 1:45 p.m. tilt against Sauk Rapids-Rice at the MAC Arena in St. Cloud. This could be a good one for fans who like scoring, as games the Storm (4-6) have played in have averaged just more than 10 goals per 51 minutes.

The girls basketball team also resumes its post-Christmas schedule, as they will conclude the first night of the Monticello Invitational with a 7:45 game against M8 foe Chisago Lakes at MHS. Monti, which has impressed early, especially on the glass (tying a program-record with 60 rebounds against Sauk Rapids last week) will need to be on top of its game against the Wildcats, who are 3-0 in the early going. Chisago Lakes has impressive wins against Mounds View and Little Falls, and has earned the No. 10 ranking in Class AAA.

Thursday, Dec. 29

All (alumni) come home for Christmas

Girls basketball vs. Zimmerman at 6:30 p.m. at MHS – Monti will be back in action for night two of the girls invitational, and they’ll be looking for some familiar faces in the crowd. The contest is being billed as alumni night, and all former Magic girls players are invited to come and check out the current team. The Thunder, at 4-1 to start the season, should present a formidable challenge for the Magic.

Postseason preview?

Boys basketball vs. St. Cloud Apollo at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cloud State University – While both teams have gotten off to relatively slow starts this year, both the Magic and Eagles are expected to be two of the top teams in Section 5AAA by the time postseason play rolls around. This holiday tournament matchup will give the teams the chance to see what each other has this year, after Monti won the section last year while Apollo was bounced in a close semifinal loss to Rocori. To make matters more interesting, the game will be played at St. Cloud State University, home to the semifinal and final rounds of Section 5AAA.

Other action

Boys hockey vs. River Lakes at 11:30 a.m. at MAC Arena in St. Cloud – The Moose conclude their time at the St. Cloud Tournament with a matchup against River Lakes, who is off to a slow start this season at 2-5.

Friday, Dec. 30

Get your fix in before the New Year

Boys basketball vs. Sartell at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Apollo High School – the last action before New Years Eve weekend is a boys basketball tilt between two central Minnesota programs. The Sabres are 1-3 through their first four games, with a win against Brainerd and losses to St. Cloud Cathedral, Melrose and Bemidji. Monti, who has added a number of sophomores and new contributors to the varsity mix in the early going, will be looking to hit its stride as they put a close to 2016 and try to hit the New Year moving full steam ahead.

