Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017

HEARING LOCATION: Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center

HEARING SUBJECT:

Consideration to amend the Monticello Zoning Ordinance, Chapters and Subsections as follows:

Chapter 2, Section 4(F) Site Plan Applications

Chapter 3, Section 4(E) R-1: Single Family Residence District

Chapter 3, Section 4(F) R-2: Single and Two Family Residence District

Chapter 4, Section 1(H) Standards for Site Landscaping

Chapter 4, Section 1(J) Zoning District Specific Landscaping Standards

Chapter 4, Section 5(J) District Regulations

Chapter 4, Section 8(E) Standards Applicable to All Uses

Chapter 5, Section 2(D) Regulations for Civic and Institutional Uses

Chapter 5, Section 2(F) Regulations for Commercial Uses

Chapter 5, Section 3(B) General Standards and Limitations for Accessory Uses and Structures

Chapter 5, Section 4(E) – Specific Standards for Temporary Uses

Chapter 8, Section 2(B) Lots

Chapter 8, Section 4(B) Lots

PROPERTY LOCATION:

City of Monticello

APPLICANT:

City of Monticello

Angela Schumann, Community Development Director

Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.

Note: Recommendations of the Planning Commission will be subject to the approval or denial of the City Council.

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 22, 2016

635591