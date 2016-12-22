Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MONTICELLO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statute 13D.04, notice is hereby given that a public hearing of the Monticello Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the following matter:
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
DATE: Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017
HEARING LOCATION: Mississippi Room, Monticello Community Center
HEARING SUBJECT:
Consideration to amend the Monticello Zoning Ordinance, Chapters and Subsections as follows:
Chapter 2, Section 4(F) Site Plan Applications
Chapter 3, Section 4(E) R-1: Single Family Residence District
Chapter 3, Section 4(F) R-2: Single and Two Family Residence District
Chapter 4, Section 1(H) Standards for Site Landscaping
Chapter 4, Section 1(J) Zoning District Specific Landscaping Standards
Chapter 4, Section 5(J) District Regulations
Chapter 4, Section 8(E) Standards Applicable to All Uses
Chapter 5, Section 2(D) Regulations for Civic and Institutional Uses
Chapter 5, Section 2(F) Regulations for Commercial Uses
Chapter 5, Section 3(B) General Standards and Limitations for Accessory Uses and Structures
Chapter 5, Section 4(E) – Specific Standards for Temporary Uses
Chapter 8, Section 2(B) Lots
Chapter 8, Section 4(B) Lots
PROPERTY LOCATION:
City of Monticello
APPLICANT:
City of Monticello
Angela Schumann, Community Development Director
Oral testimony will be accepted on the above subjects, and all persons desiring to be heard on referenced subjects will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be taken at the Monticello City Hall, 505 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Monticello, MN 55362 until the date of the hearing. Questions may be directed to the City of Monticello at 763-295-2711.
Note: Recommendations of the Planning Commission will be subject to the approval or denial of the City Council.
