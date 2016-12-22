School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, December 5th, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Jeff Hegle, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, William (Bill) Spartz, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: none Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order Board Chair Robbie Smith

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Agenda Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Approved 6-0

4. Citizens Comments None

5. Truth in Taxation Presentation Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services presented her first presentation of the Final Levy 2016 payable 2017. She will ask for board approval at the December 12th school board meeting. The recommended levy is $76,541 less than the Pay 2016 levy. This represents a -0.68% change in total school property taxes.

6. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Special Meeting, November 21, 2016

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jeff Hegle Robbie Smith abstained

Approved 5-0-1

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll and Receipts

C. November Wires

D. Personnel Matters attached

Total Bills $ 2,599,287.45 Total Payroll $ 3,192,606.79

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Missy Hanson Approved 6-0

7. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following donations for board approval.

A. $1000.00 from Sodexo to the Monticello School District for the Back Pack Program B.Media Storage Cart from Cargill Kitchen Solutions to Monticello High School Total Donations $126,960.64

Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 6-0

8. Student Representative Report Taylor Arthur reported on many events, clubs and programs that are now up and running; Peer Magic, The Rise, National Honor Society, DECA, Project for Teens, and Student Counsel.

9. Design Development Update for the High School and Little Mountain Elementary School Eric Linner, Wold Architects and Engineers presented plans for the remodeling this summer at the High School and Little Mountain Elementary. The plans will be brought back to the December 12th, school board meeting for board approval.

10. IAQ Plan Annual Update Bruce Hanson, Head of Buildings and Grounds presented the Annual Indoor Air Quality Plan for board approval.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 6-0

11. Mentoring Update Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent, presented to board members a presentation on the school districts Mentoring program.

12. Request for an ECSE Paraprofessional 2.25 Hours Per Day/Monday-Thursday Following the Monti Magic Preschool Calendar Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent requested an additional ECSE Paraprofessional.

Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 6-0

13. Worlds Best Workforce Report Linda Borgerding, Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment presented the Worlds Best Workforce Report for board approval. Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 6-0

14. Review of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following annual polices (no changes) for board approval. A. Policy 409 Employee Publication B. Policy 507 Corporal Punishment C. Policy 529 Placement of Students with Violent Behavior D. Policy 532 Use of Peace Officers E. Policy 808 Animals on School Premises Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 6-0

15. First Reading of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following polices for board review. A. Policy 509 Enrollment of Nonresident Students B. Policy 516 Student Medication C. Policy 520 Student Surveys D. Policy 707 Transportation of Public School Students E. Policy 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling

16. Adjourn 7:24 p.m.

Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 4-0

Jill Bartlett-Secretary Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates Special Meeting December 12, 2016 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Organizational Meeting January 9, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Special Meeting January 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting February 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting March 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting March 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

Regular Meeting April 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting May 1, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting May 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting June 5, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

