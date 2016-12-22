Townships – MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP

FILING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a township election in the Township of Monticello, County of Wright, State of Minnesota, will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Affidavits of candidacy may be filed with the town clerk at the Monticello Township Hall at 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE, Monticello. Please contact the clerk at 763-381-1480 or at 763-295-3422 to set up an appointment to file.

Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted beginning on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, through Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.. Filing fee is $2.00. The following positions are up for election.

One (1) Supervisor (Position A) 3-year term.

One (1) Supervisor (Position B) 3-year term.

One (1) Treasurer 2-year term.

Nancy Kopff, Monticello Township Clerk

