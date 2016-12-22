Wrestling team shows early improvement

Youth wrestlers celebrated Levi Werp’s third period pin last Thursday night against STMA. Werp came from behind to win in the final seconds. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

The Magic wrestling team has taken some losses to start the 2016-17 campaign. But that comes as no surprise to Coach Jason Thompson.

The first-year Magic head coach knew this season would present its bumps with a team that is younger and more inexperienced than any other roster Monti has put forth in a number of years.

But they’ve also had a number of highlights in the early going, including a freshman reaching a tournament championship, a wrestler hitting the 50-win plateau, and numerous wrestlers racking up some early-season victories.

Through the first few up and down weeks, Thompson said that the message and approach has remained consistent.

“We’re taking it one match at a time and focusing on improving each match,” he said.

That approach meant Thompson was pretty happy after Monti’s second invite of the year a couple of weeks back, when the Magic improved approximately 40 points from their total scored in the first invite of the season.

Another highlight from that Big Lake Invitational was the performance of Jesse Midas. The freshman made it all the way to the championship match at 195 pounds, making him the only Magic wrestler to reach a final through two tournaments this year.

“He’s wrestling really well for us,” said Thompson. “He’s being very coachable and fixing a lot of his mistakes.”

That approach helped Midas continue his strong spurt into last week, as he went 2-0 for the Magic against St. Michael-Albertville and Big Lake.

The Magic dropped both of those contests.

Wrestling against STMA at home on Thursday night, Monti fell 56-18.

The Knights, who left some of their marquee wrestlers at home for the contest, are once again one of the most dominant teams in the state of Minnesota. Matt Baloun takes control of his match against St. Michael-Albertville. Baloun picked up the win in the match, going 2-0 during the week.

The Magic picked up four total wins in the contest, including a 6-5 decision for Midas.

Carsten Scherber won by first period pin at 138 pounds, securing the first points of the match for the Magic. The win continued what has been a very strong start to the season for Scherber, who went over 50 career wins during the Big Lake Invite.

“We kind of expect him to set the tone for the team, and he has done that,” said Thompson, about the team’s captain.

Thompson said Scherber’s poise is one of his biggest attributes on the mat.

“He doesn’t panic,” he said. “He doesn’t get frazzled. He just slowly marches back and takes control of the match at his pace.”

Levi Werp, wrestling at 145 pounds, made it consecutive wins for Monti in the contest. Trailing for much of the match, Werp secured a pin in the final 20 seconds of the third period to jolt the Magic crowd into celebration.

Wrestling at 182 pounds, Matt Baloun continued his solid season with a 4-3 decision victory. Midas’ win at 195 gave Monticello its final points of the match.

Friday, the Hornets toppled Monti 58-20 in Big Lake.

Monti had three repeat winners in that contest with Scherber and Baloun each winning by major decision and Midas winning by a third period pin. Joe Rose won by forfeit at 285 pounds for Monti’s final points of the match.

Another wrestler that Thompson singled out as being off to a strong start this year is Brandon Gaber. Gaber took the second half of last year off, but has been strong in his return, placing at both of Monti’s invites.

“He’s been working really hard,” said Thompson. “I’m very proud of how he’s come back in good form.”

The Magic are one of a few Monti teams that doesn’t have any competitions scheduled during the holiday break. Thompson said that is a positive for more than one reason. Not only could Monti use the practice time, he said, but they also need the rest. Several wrestlers are dealing with injuries, bumps and bruises in the early going.

“We have to balance getting some work in with getting some rest,” he said. “So when we come back for the second half of the year we’re ready to go.”

Monti wrestles its final pre-Christmas match this Thursday, when they head to Buffalo for a 7 p.m. dual with the Bison. Monti will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 5, when they host a 5 p.m. triangular with Delano and Litchfield.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]