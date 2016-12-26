TDS, Monticello Times Medallion Hunt 2017 first clue is released

The TDS Telecommunications and Monticello Times 2017 Medallion Hunt is officially underway with the announcement of the first frosty clue.

One medallion clue will released each day this week on the Monticello Times website (www.monticellotimes.com) and Facebook page and on TDS Telecommunications’ Facebook page.

The medallion is currently hidden in a secret location somewhere within the community of Monticello.

The person or party who finds the medallion will get a print and online picture and story published in the Monticello Times and win $150 when they turn in the official medallion to the Monticello Times office at 540 Walnut St. during regular office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is the clue for Dec. 26: I can be found where friends and families gather for fun.

For more information, contact Terri Sweet at the Monticello Times via phone (763) 271-6465 or email [email protected]