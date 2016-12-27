TDS, Monticello Times Medallion Hunt 2017 second clue is released

The TDS Telecommunications and Monticello Times 2017 Medallion Hunt continues with the announcement of the second clue.

One medallion clue will released each day this week on the Monticello Times website (www.monticellotimes.com) and Facebook page and on TDS Telecommunications’ Facebook page.

The medallion is currently hidden in a secret location somewhere within the community of Monticello.

The person or party who finds the medallion will get a print and online picture and story published in the Monticello Times and win $150 when they turn in the official Medallion to the Monticello Times during regular office hours, which are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Here is the clue for Dec. 27: In the heart of the city is where I will be. When you search high and low all around the city.

For more information, contact Terri Sweet at the Monticello Times via phone (763) 271-6465 or email [email protected]