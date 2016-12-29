Dorothy L. (Hall) Wildman

Dorothy Hall, age 90, formerly of Monticello, died December 19, 2016, at Whitefish Hospital in Whitefish, Montana.

Services were held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Eureka, Montana.

She is survived by husband Robert Wildman of Eureka; her four children and their spouses; Joyce and Bob Fair of Elkhorn, Nebraska; Randy and Sue Hall of Eureka; Pam Hall of Monticello; and Kari and Tim Lindt of Savannah, Texas; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by longtime Monticello resident Stanley Hall and several family members.