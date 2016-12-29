Notice of Public Hearings – WRIGHT COUNTY

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND

THE SOLAR ORDINANCE THIS PROPOSED AMENDMENT ONLY APPLIES TO THE MONTICELLO ORDERLY ANNEXATION AREA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the MONTICELLO JOINT PLANNING BOARD will hold a public hearing Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. to consider a request by SUNRISE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT for an amendment to the Wright County Code Zoning Ordinance. This consideration and discussion will take place at the Monticello Township Hall, 8550 Edmonson Avenue NE, Monticello, Minnesota.

The proposed amendment will regulate the placement, construction, and use of solar panels and solar farms. The proposed amendment will regulate solar farms as a conditional use within the Monticello Orderly Annexation Area.

A copy of the proposed amendment can be obtained by contacting the Wright County Office of Planning and Zoning.

Questions and comments about the proposed ordinance should be directed to the Wright County Planning & Zoning.

WRIGHT COUNTY PLANNING & ZONING OFFICE

WRIGHT COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER

10 – 2nd STREET NW RM 140

BUFFALO MINNESOTA

55313-1185

PHONE: (763) 682 7338

INTERPRETIVE SERVICES WILL BE PROVIDED UPON REQUEST

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 29, 2016

636719