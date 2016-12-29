Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 656 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO CITY CODE, KNOWN AS THE ZONING ORDINANCE, BY REZONING THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY FROM B-4, GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICT TO B-3, HIGHWAY BUSINESS DISTRICT: LOT 1, BLOCK 2, OTTER CREEK CROSSING

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. The zoning map of the City of Monticello is hereby amended to rezone the following described parcels from B-4, General Business to B-3, Highway Business:

PID NUMBER: 155-177-001010

(See attached Legal Description)

Section 2. The City Clerk is hereby directed to mark the official zoning map to reflect this ordinance. The map shall not be republished at this time.

Section 3. The City Clerk is hereby directed to make the changes required by this Ordinance as part of the Official Monticello City Code, Title 10, Zoning Ordinance, and to renumber the tables and chapters accordingly as necessary to provide the intended effect of this Ordinance. The City Clerk is further directed to make necessary corrections to any internal citations that result from said renumbering process, provided that such changes retain the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance as has been adopted.

Section 5. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. The ordinance in its entirety and map shall be posted on the City website after publication. Copies of the complete Ordinance and map are available online and at Monticello City Hall for examination upon request.

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council this 12th day of December, 2016.

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Jeff ONeill, Administrator

AYES: Gabler, Hilgart, Perrault, Posusta, and Gabler

NAYS: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 29, 2016

635749