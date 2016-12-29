Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 657 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 10 OF THE MONTICELLO ZONING CODE, CHAPTER 5, SECTION 1 AND SECTION 3 FOR REGULATIONS RELATING TO VEHICLE-ORIENTED USES IN THE B-3 AND B-4 ZONING DISTRICTS.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA HEREBY ORDAINS:

Section 1. Chapter 5, Section 1 – Table 5-1: Uses by District is hereby amended as follows:

Vehicle Sale and Rental shall be removed as a Conditional Use, C, in the B-4 District.

Section 2. Chapter 5, Section 3(C) – Table 5-4 Accessory Uses by District is hereby amended as follows:

Auto Repair- Minor shall be shown as a Conditional Use, C, in the B-4 District.

Section 3. The City Clerk is hereby directed to make the changes required by this Ordinance as part of the Official Monticello City Code, Title 10, Zoning Ordinance, and to renumber the tables and chapters accordingly as necessary to provide the intended effect of this Ordinance. The City Clerk is further directed to make necessary corrections to any internal citations and diagrams that result from such amendments, provided that such changes retain the purpose and intent of the Zoning Ordinance as has been adopted.

Section 4. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force from and after its passage and publication. Revisions will be made online after adoption by Council. Copies of the complete Zoning Ordinance are available online and at Monticello City Hall.

ADOPTED BY the Monticello City Council this 12th day of December, 2016.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Gabler, Hilgart, Perrault, Posusta, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

ABSENT: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 29, 2016

635758