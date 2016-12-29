Ordinances – CITY OF MONTICELLO WRIGHT COUNTY, MINNESOTA SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 658A

A SUMMARY ORDINANCE ADOPTING THE 2017 FEE SCHEDULE TITLE 20 OF THE MONTICELLO CITY ORDINANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on December 12, 2016, Ordinance No. 658 was adopted by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota. Due to the lengthy nature of Ordinance No. 658, the following Summary Ordinance No. 658A has been prepared for publication as authorized by state law.

The ordinance adopted by the Council establishes the 2017 Fee Schedule for the City of Monticello, also known as Title 20 of the Monticello City Code. The general purpose of the ordinance is to adopt fees for services provided by the City of Monticello with changes in the following sections:

Animal Control

Cemetery

Community Center

Community Development –

Planning/Zoning

Engineering

FiberNet

Fire Department

Licenses/Permits

Miscellaneous Items

Public Works

Sanitary Sewer

Water

A printed copy of the whole ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the Citys regular office hours. The complete ordinance will be posted on the Citys website following publication.

APPROVED FOR PUBLICATION by the City Council of the City of Monticello, Minnesota, this 12th day of December, 2016.

CITY OF MONTICELLO

/s/ Brian Stumpf, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Jeff ONeill,

City Administrator

VOTING IN FAVOR: Gabler, Hilgart, Perrault, Posusta, and Stumpf

VOTING IN OPPOSITION: None

ABSENT: None

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 29, 2016

635741