Tammy DeChene-Williams, 47

Tammy Ann DeChene-Williams, age 47 of Albertville, MN.

Our beloved daughter, mother, sister and aunt took her journey to heaven on December 28, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer. Tammy was born in Monticello, MN on August 24, 1969.

Although this was a difficult battle, Tammy gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. She loved spending time with her 2 girls, cruising in the boat at the cabin and vacationing with family in Florida. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, a lover of the Lord and true evangelist. Rest in peace sweet baby girl, “bless you, love you.”

Tammy is survived by her children, Isabelle and Abigail; parents, Jim and Nancy DeChene; brother, Christopher (Alexzia) DeChene; sister, Angela (Josh) Stern, nieces, Jocelyn (Tammy’s Godchild), Ashley (Tammy’s Godchild), Julia, Maddie; nephews, Jesse and James; and her many friends who knew and loved her.

Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Arnie and Bea Phenow; uncle, Terry Phenow; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Sylvia DeChene; and uncles, Timothy DeChene, Patrick DeChene and Joe Moran.

“She is clothed with strength and dignity,

and she laughs without fear of the future.”

Proverbs 31:25

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 6 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael with Father Peter Richards as Celebrant.

Urn bearers are Tammy’s parents, Jim and Nancy DeChene.

Honorary urn bearers are Tammy’s daughters: Isabelle and Abigail Williams and Tammy’s nieces and nephews: Jocelyn DeChene, Ashley Stern, Julia DeChene, Maddie Stern, Jesse DeChene and James DeChene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Tammy’s family.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael/Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.