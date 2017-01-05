Muriel E Humbert, 89

Muriel E. Humbert, age 89, of St. Michael died Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 at The St. Cloud Hospital.

She was born on February 2nd, 1927 in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of Harold and Ella May (Pounds) Woodhouse.

Muriel E. Woodhouse and Wayne E. Humbert were joined in holy marriage on April 9, 1955 in Toronto, Canada. God blessed their marriage with a daughter and a son.

Muriel worked for many years as a nurse, but always a caregiver at heart.

She enjoyed knitting and knit many baby caps over the years for newborns at the hospital in Saginaw. Muriel was also fond of gardening, bird watching, camping, visiting people in nursing homes and always was an outgoing and friendly person! Wayne and Muriel were even known in the St. Michael Grocery store as the cute couple who still held hands as they walked.

Survived by loving husband Wayne E. Humbert; a brother: Gord (Dianne) Woodhouse of Boynton Beach, Florida; a daughter: Karen (Mike) Dougherty of St. Michael; a son: Gary (Linda) Humbert of Phoenix, Arizona; Grandchildren: Stephanie and fiancé John Yaser and Ronnie; great grandchildren: Ciara, Lupita and Ronnie; step grandchildren: Roger & Mary Ann; step great grandchildren: Sabrina, Jonathan, Nicole, Christopher, Renee, and Joseph; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial service for Muriel Humbert will be held on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at 1 p.m. at The Community United Methodist Church in Monticello.

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com