Top 10 Monticello High School sporting events of 2016

As follows are the top Monticello High School sporting events of 2016, as ranked by the Monticello Times.

10. Girls lacrosse rolls Buffalo to start 5-0 – May 12

What happened: The Monticello girls lacrosse team cruised past Buffalo, 16-6. In a vacuum, it was a pretty regular win for the Magic. But big picture, it represented a move to 5-0, and a win over a rival school.

Monti, which had beat Buffalo by just two goals a few weeks prior, was awesome on defense in the first half. The Magic shut down Buffalo’s offense completely, keeping them off the scoreboard. Despite a first half that was less than perfect on the offensive end, Monti still did enough to take a very comfortable 7-0 lead into the locker room.

Monti’s offense came out in the second half and took care of business, putting away nine goals before slowing the pace in the final minutes as they salted away the 10-goal victory. Tara Eckhart had an outstanding game on defense for Monticello, while Kenzie Kitzman paced the offensive attack. Kitzman scored eight goals and added an assist for the Magic. Alicia Wood had a strong game in net for Monticello, as well. Wood stopped 10 of 16 shots in the victory.

My take: This season represented a major step in the right direction for the Magic girls lacrosse team, which struggled some during the first two years of MSHSL- sanctioned play. And the win against Buffalo was a good microcosm of just how far they’d come. While Monti cruised to an easy victory against a team they had struggled with just a couple of weeks prior, the captains and coaches were both quick to talk after about how much better they could’ve been. It’s that kind of attitude that makes it seem like the program is very much on the up and up, and a bright future lies ahead.

9. Magic football dazzles in loss to eventual state champs – November 3

What happened: Long story short, a season-ending loss.

But it was a dazzling, entertaining loss, full of explosive offense from both the Magic and Elk River football teams. Elk River, who would go on to win the state championship in a route, beat Monti 62-33 in a section semifinal game at Elk River High School. The 33 points represented the highest total allowed by Elk River all season. Before allowing five touchdowns to Monti, they had allowed just 10 in eight prior games. Jack Hoaby reels in a touchdown catch with just two seconds left in the first half against Elk River this fall, helping to bring Monti within 24-15 at the half. Hoaby caught a school-record 12 passes in the contest, including three touchdowns.

Monti trailed the entire game. They never quite got close enough to truly threaten the Elks’ lead, but they never felt completely out of striking distance either. Monti’s best drive of the season came at the perfect time, allowing the Magic to pull within 24-15 at the halftime intermission. Starting the second half with the ball, Monti had a chance to put a lot of pressure on the heavily favored Elks. Instead, Elk River showed one of the many reasons they deserved their lofty status. The Elks forced an opening three and out, then snuffed out a fake punt attempt. Just seconds later they were breaking loose for a touchdown run. Mere minutes later, they were in the end zone again, extending the game to a four-score margin. Monti’s offense did everything it could to get back in the game, but Elk River’s offense matched the Magic score-for-score, as they hung on for a 29-point win on a cold, rainy day.

My take: This isn’t the first time a loss has appeared on this list, but it’s likely the most lopsided loss to ever make the cut. Yet I don’t think anyone that was there would argue with its inclusion.

Monti turned in another strong football season, something that, quite amazingly, is becoming commonplace once again. But no effort was better than the one they put forth against the state’s best in late October. Monti’s offense was sensational from start to finish against a defense that entered as one of the best in the state.

Nick Zwack was absolutely on fire from the quarterback position. Despite the cold rain, Zwack was on point with nearly every throw from the opening drive to his final fourth quarter touchdown pass. The senior threw for a total of 341 yards, setting the school record for passing yards in a single game. He added four touchdowns, against just one interception. Jack Hoaby, the most prolific receiver in school history, caught 12 of Zwack’s passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Hoaby extended his school record for career receiving touchdowns and posted the second best single season in school history with 10, finishing one touchdown shy of his own record-setting performance from last season. Ryder Beckman, the team’s bell cow in the backfield for the better part of three seasons, went out on a high note as well. Beckman rushed for 113 in the contest, giving him a whopping 3,604 for his career, approximately 1,200 yards more than the next closest back in school history.

Besides the three offensive stars, it was the effort across the field from one tough group of seniors that was insistent on leaving everything on the field. All in all, it was one of the single most memorable days of Magic athletics during the past 12 months, regardless of the final score.

8. Trapshooting takes home another conference championship – June 9

What happened: The Magic trapshooting team continued to dominate its conference competition, capturing yet another conference title in 2016. Monti posted the highest weekly score in Class 5A – Conference 4 in four out of five weeks, including a season-best effort of 6,695 points in the final week. Monti was the only team in the conference to crack 6,000 points during the year. The success was fueled by a lot of talent, especially at the top. Cody Hofmann led the way for the Magic, hitting an average of 23.8 out of 25 birds per round during the course of the season. That was the top mark for all conference shooters. Ashley Taylor, meanwhile, was the top female shooter in the conference, hitting 22.5 birds per round. That was .7 points better than anyone else in the conference. Monti also had impressive depth, placing 10 shooters in the top 25 males and seven shooters in the top 25 females, including four in the top 10.

My take: Monti’s continued success in trapshooting, since it became a school-sanctioned sport just a few short years ago, has been amazing. Conference titles, section titles, state titles … they’ve done it all. This year, the Magic fell just short of the state meet as a team. But it was still a fantastic year, as they dominated conference competition to win that trophy going away once more. Coach Tammy Baloun deserves a lot of credit for the program she had put together in a short time. Monti gets a ton of kids to come out and shoot and that depth pays off big time during the conference season. With plenty of talented young shooters stepping up last year, Monti should continue to find success in the new year and beyond.

7. Swim and dive team captures first section championship in six years – March 3

What happened: Monticello snapped a streak of five consecutive runner-up finishes, scoring 425 points at the Section 3A Championship Meet to finish 36 points ahead of Hutchinson and earn its first section title in six years. Coach Dirk Westveer said Monti entered the meet seeded approximately 55 points behind the Tigers. But a blazing fast first day erased that entire margin, and gave Monti a 20-point advantage in seeds heading to the finals. Monti grew that lead even bigger on the final day, winning by a semi-comfortable margin. Monti was dominant at the top, winning six of the 12 events, and placing a swimmer second in every other event. The biggest story of the meet was Monti winning all three events. Westveer said after that “that’s St. Thomas [Academy] like.”

My take: The Magic swimming and diving team accomplished a few things from 2011 to 2015. They finished second at the state meet twice. They won a large number of state championships, including four in a single meet. They broke school records, sent a swimmer to the U of M, and wowed at numerous meets. But they did not win a section championship. The 2016 squad did that. Westveer, who earned Section 3A Coach of the Year, had his team ready to go, as they roared right past the Tigers in very impressive fashion. One of the many impressive things was the number of big performances it took to get it done. Guys like Michael Carriveau, Garret Lenzen, Dylan Remsik, Blaise Nyberg, Logan Bican, Cade Boraas, Sam Dressler, Logan Cordell and more all starred, in earning Monti a shiny new plaque to add to a very impressive trophy case.

6. Bicans have a big week – February 18

What happened: Last February, freshman gymnast Kennedy Bican put quite the exclamation on her comeback from a mid-season injury when she qualified for the state meet, the second in her young career, on the beam.

Not to be outdone, her senior brother Logan Bican broke the Magic diving record that same week.

Kennedy, who fractured her tibia, was able to return to the beam just five days before the section meet. She found out the day before that she could for sure compete. All she did was drill her routine and post a score of 9.1; that earned her a fourth-place finish and state berth.

That exact same week, just a couple of days prior, Logan posted a score of 282.4, eclipsing Clayton Metcalf’s school record by 3.5 points.

My take: Both accomplishments stand on their own just fine. Both are accomplishments to hang your high school athletic career hat on. But when put together, it was truly a memorable week to be a Bican. Kennedy’s ability to bounce back from an injury like a fractured tibia and not just physically but mentally lock in and compete at such a high level so quickly was remarkable. For Logan, it was the last home meet of his career, and he knew it was his chance to go at the record. The senior, a fantastic all-around athlete, needed to be near perfect on every dive. He was, particularly on his last, where he needed a big score of 50 and exceeded that by three, scoring a clutch 53.

5. Moose earn section final berth – February 25

What happened: The Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake Moose entered the 2015-16 season having never been to a section final game. Nor had they even gotten close. The Moose had never been out of the quarterfinal round. Moose senior Nate Maas handles the puck in front of a Princeton defender.

Last season, that changed. The Moose glided through the quarterfinal round, earning the program’s first trip to the semifinal round. Once there, they acted like it was old hat. MAML, the third seed in Section 5A, went to No. 2 Chisago Lakes and earned a 4-1 victory, the most significant in program history.

The Moose took a 2-0 lead into the third period, saw that lead cut in half and then had to hold on to the one-goal lead through a five minute penalty kill. They did just that. Four minutes later, Nick Zwack threw in two empty-net goals in a span of 20 seconds to cement the section final appearance. Monti got its hot start from Ville Salovaara and Jaden Jarmuzek. Salovaara struck first, in the opening period, and Jarmuzek scored the eventual game-winner on the power play in the second period.

Goaltender Connor Bird stopped 26 of 27 saves to earn the win in net.

My take: The nerves had to be high for the Moose, who had no history of playing on big stages in games with significant meaning. But they certainly didn’t show them. Taking on a Chisago Lakes team that scored eight goals on them earlier in the same season, the Moose committed to getting in front of pucks, blocking shots, and doing everything they could to help aid Bird, who was red-hot himself, in net. The win sent Monti to the section final where they took on Princeton in what was another of the most memorable games of the year. MAML went toe-to-toe with the section’s top seed, taking a 1-1 tie into the final minutes before a power-play-goal and an empty-net goal dashed state tournament dreams.

As memorable as last year’s run was, the Moose are certainly hoping it was even more valuable. With a good chunk of last year’s core back, MAML is hoping to build off last season’s experience and earn a return to that section final, at least. If they get there, there shouldn’t be any questions as to how they will likely handle it. They answered those pretty clearly in 2016.

4. Boys Soccer clinches M8 Championship – October 13

What happened: The Magic boys soccer team entered the final contest of the 2016 regular season needing a win or a tie to clinch the regular season conference title. Making the challenge tougher was that their opponent was the team chasing them. The Buffalo Bison came into the contest trailing by half a game. They two evenly matched squads kept this one in suspense all the way until the final horn sounded. But when a Bison shot caromed off the right post with less than a handful of seconds left in overtime, the Magic was left to celebrate its first conference championship in several years.

My take: Going through an entire conference season without a loss is massively impressive – in any sport, at any level. Adding to the challenge was facing the biggest hurdle last. Buffalo entered the contest with just one tie on their record, and they knew that they absolutely needed a win. They came out and played like it early, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening minutes. But Franco Romero punched in the equalizer for Monti not long after, and the Magic spent a good portion of the remaining game in control. Jacob Johnson was brilliant in net for Monti, including a sprawling save in the final minutes of regulation to maintain the tie. On top of Monti’s conference championship trophy, they also earned the distinction of becoming the second team in program history to finish a conference season without a loss.

The Magic swim and dive team captured a 13th consecutive section title in thrilling fashion, then went on to bring home several medals from the state meet.

3. Girls swim and dive streak hits 13 in thrilling fashion – November 17

What happened: The Magic swim and dive team captured its 13th consecutive section championship, this one in thrilling fashion. The meet came down to the final relay, where Monti needed to finish within a few places of Foley to hold off their challengers. The relay team of Ellie Anselment, Lucy Fearing, Kayla Watters, and Lorna Belchak swam to an impressive fourth-place finish. And Monti got some help, the Big Lake Hornets flew past Foley for first place, giving Monticello a bit of a cushion. With the final results tallied, Monti edged Foley by a mere five points, 449.5 to 444.5.

Coach Kristin Zalec, who has kept the program churning as a model of consistency since taking over for Tom Cannon, had this to say after the championship meet:

“Just incredible. It was amazing. Everything a coach would want to have happen at the end of the season happened.”

My take: The individual accomplishments were impressive for Monti at the section meet. The Magic qualified two relay teams for state, and Amber Eckstein and Grace Farnsworth both earned four qualifications a piece.

But it was what Monti did from the top of the lineup to the bottom that was truly remarkable.

Coach Zalec has said for several years now that “this could be the year” that the streak ends, and one of Monti’s section rivals overtakes them.

This year, maybe for the first time, it carried some believability with it. Monti beat Foley at True Team Sections, but had the meet been scored like a regular section meet, they would’ve lost by 30. And that is right where the Magic found themselves after two days of prelims at the actual section meet, trailing by 34 points. But one by one on the final Saturday of the season, the girls stepped up and turned in personal best times and improved finishes. They made up points event-by-event, eventually taking over the top spot with just a couple of events to go.

And then the final relay, where a less heralded group of girls did exactly what they needed to do to close out Foley and a remarkable, almost hard-to-believe, 13th consecutive section championship.

It was all enough to make Zalec say after the year was done that she would no longer be saying “this might be the year” the streak ends.

“I’m not going to doubt this team again,” she said. “No matter who we lose, there are always girls that step up.”

2. Boys hoops team earns first state berth in a decade – March 8

What happened: Playing in a section final for the first time in eight years, the Magic boys basketball team took advantage. Monti used an outstanding first half to jump out to a big lead against the Rocori Spartans and held on for dear life down the stretch, pulling out a 74-72 win in the Section 5AAA Championship game. That gave Monticello it’s first state berth since 2006, and ninth in program history. Monti didn’t just settle with that either, the Magic went to the Class AAA tournament and earned an equally impressive first-round win against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats en route to earning fourth-place in Class AAA, matching the best finish in program history. Matt Todd lays in a ball at the rim during Monti’s section final win against Rocori last spring.

Against Rocori in the section final, Monti jumped out to leads of 14-4 and 23-9. Backcourt mates Tommy Schyma and Matt Todd controlled the flow of the entire half, and both cashed in from the three-point line a number of times. Todd poured in 20 first half points and Schyma added 11, on perfect four-for-four shooting. Monti stretched the lead all the way to 17 in the second half, thanks to a run of triples from senior Isaiah Wills. But with ten minutes to go, Rocori made its push. The Spartans chopped eight points off Monti’s lead in a matter of two minutes. After things held there into the final minutes, the Spartans made one more desperate run. Forcing Monti into turnovers and taking advantage on the other end, Rocori cut the gap all the way to three with a minute to go. They wouldn’t get any closer until the final two seconds. Tommy Blackstone pulled in a gigantic rebound with a minute to go, Trevor Bautch converted a free throw, Schyma made a monster steal, and the rest, as they say, was history.

My take: I won’t hesitate to say this was likely my favorite event to cover during my five-plus years as the Monticello Times sportswriter. As someone who grew up following the Magic, and lived for trips to the state tournament to watch Holmstadt, Przybilla, Decker, and company, and then got to experience the thrill of following in their footsteps a decade later – there was something truly magical about covering a Monti team that was able to enrapture a town once more. Most amazing was watching Monti come into a game they had never seen the likes of (a section final and the pressure that comes with it) in front of more fans than they’ve likely ever played in front of, and come out with guns blazing. Led by the confidence of sophomore guard Todd, and the calm, steady, and incredibly clutch presence from a criminally underrated senior class, Monti looked like they were in the middle of a several-year stretch of postseason success. In reality what they were doing was putting a cap on one heck of a rebuilding effort under Coach Jason Schmidt, and returning the program not just to postseason relevance, but to postseason glory.

“It’s really special,” said Coach Schmidt after the game. “Just to know that these kids get to be a part of that fraternity. When they look at the [state] banner they get to say, yeah that was us. And that’s really cool.”

1. State Champs! – June 16th

What happened: Monticello’s 4×200-meter relay team of Jack Hoaby, Asher Mason, Charlie Voller, and Nate Hoglund won the Class AA State Championship with a time of 1:28.19. It was Monti’s first boys track and field championship in 30 years, and first-ever relay championship.

Monti started the weekend by running a strong preliminary race on Friday. That earned them the fifth seed and an apparent match with destiny. Monti was placed in Lane 7 on Saturday, the same lane they ran in on the same track when they won the 4×200 at the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet earlier in the season.

They were even better on this day. Hoaby started things off with a very strong opening leg. The junior made up a part of the stagger on teams outside the Magic while holding his cushion against the teams to the inside. After a flawless handoff, Mason, the lone senior on the relay, let it all hang out. By the time he got the baton to Voller at the halfway point, Monti was right in the mix. Voller took off flying, and by the time he was midway down the second-to-last straightaway, Monti had moved into first place. Voller finished his split in a blazing 21.8 seconds, handing the baton to Monti’s anchor with a lead. Hoglund knew what to do. The junior ran Monti’s fast leg of the race, clocking a 21.6 second split to hold off Shakopee at the finish line and crown Monti as state champions.

My take: As far as “wow” moments at the paper, I’ve had a few. Watching the girls basketball team storm back against Fergus Falls at the state tournament. Watching Paul Fair reel off four state championships at a single meet. Watching the Riverhawks play an absolute thriller at state against Coon Rapids. All of these come to mind. But there has been no bigger “wow” than what took place at Hamline University this summer.

For Monti, a relatively small fish in the big pond of Class AA, to win not just an event at the state meet, but an event that relies on both speed AND depth, was something to behold. I remember being set up at the start of the race, and where the third handoff would take place, which was opposite the finish line. It was evident early that Monti was running strong, but it wasn’t until Voller hit that second to last straight away that it became clear (at least to me) that the Magic were seriously in the mix. Once Voller passed me I started to jog toward the finish line, hoping to catch Hoglund somewhere in the top few finishers. I still remember being en route when I heard the PA announcer call out the runners coming around the final corner and saying Monticello was in first place. I remember thinking “wow” (editor’s note: or at least an equivalent to “wow”). I got to the finish line in time to see Hoglund fly the last 30 meters and cross just ahead of the Sabre runner. At the time, I wasn’t sure Monti had won. I had to wait for the announcement. I don’t believe the Magic were 100 percent sure themselves until they heard the announcement. At the same time, I think part of them knew. And I think part of them knew that they were state championship material after that Hamline Elite Meet. Part of them knew it was their time, and their stage. And on that Saturday, every single one of them ran like that. The Magic 4×200 relay team (Jack Hoaby, Asher Mason, Charlie Voller and Nate Hoglund) beams from the podium following their first place finish at the state meet this summer. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

