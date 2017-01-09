Jeffery J. Hoglund

December 4, 1958 ~ January 6, 2017

Memorial services will be at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Clearwater, MN for Jeffery John Hoglund, age 58 who died on Friday, January 6, 2017 at his home. Kari Kounkel will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

Jeffery was born on December 4, 1958 in St. Paul, MN the son of Curtis J. and Anna Mae (Hickman) Hoglund. He grew up in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School in 1977. He then started up his own design and graphics business in Monticello which he ran until his passing. His son Jasen joined the business in 2000.

He loved spending his time fishing, car shows, going to the drag races, and motorcycle riding. He loved the color yellow which was the color of his El Camino, his boat and his motorcycle. He was deeply loved by his family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Anna Mae Hoglund.

He is survived by his wife Paphawarin (Joy) Hoglund of Monticello; one son, Jasen of Monticello; one daughter Kristine Hoglund of Blaine, MN; one grandson, Keegan Hoglund; his former wife, Cynthia Hoglund of Crystal, MN; his brothers and sisters, Tami (David) Braun of Lakeville, MN, Kevin of Centerville, MN, Charlene (Barry) Hanson of Monticello, MN, Roger (Julie) of Clearwater, MN; other relatives and many friends.