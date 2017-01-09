January 7, 1966 – January 7, 2017

Tina Lynn Christen, age 51, of Monticello, passed away peacefully on January 7th, with her family by her side.She is survived by her husband Jeff Christen, son Jacob Simeroth, daughter Tori Simeroth all of Monticello; mother Beverly Mitchell, father Randell Mize, brothers Randall “Eddie” Mize and Ricky Mize all of Oklahoma; brother, Robert “Bobby” Mize of Marysville, CA; sister Margaret Schwieger of Zimmerman, MN; nieces Melynda Kaut, Makayla Schwieger and Miranda Schwieger as well as many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. She is also survived by her dog Oscar.Tina graduated from Lindhurst High School in Marysville, CA, worked for several years at Christy Concrete, later moving to Minnesota and working at USDP in Princeton, MN for the past 15 years. Tina was always there for her friends and family whenever they needed her. Tina loved her children very much, they were her whole world. Tina and her sister Margaret were more than just sisters, they were best friends and their bond was unmatchable. She and her husband Jeff’s love for each other was a once in a lifetime love.A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place on Monday, January 9th from 3-6 p.m. at Peterson-Grismo Chapel, 250 East Broadway, Monticello with Memorial Service at 6 p.m.