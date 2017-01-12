Gymnasts hit early high, finish third at Princeton Invite

Young but talented. That’s the phrase that surrounded the Monticello girls gymnastics team at the start of the 2016-17 season. Just four meets in, it may have to be reworded, at least a little bit. Maybe even “talented, but young,” will do. Because as the gymnasts showed at a meet this weekend – talent is certainly the leading attribute.

Monti finished third at the high-quality Princeton Invite on Saturday, scoring 138.45 points. That total matched Monti’s section meet output from last season, the best Magic performance in four years.

Perham won the meet with 142.55 points, while North Branch (the defending champion in Monti’s section) finished second with 142.05, just 3.6 points ahead of Monti.

Elk River, Detroit Lakes and Princeton rounded out the field, with every team scoring more than 128 points.

Magic coach Brent Wuollet said he was pleasantly surprised with the Magic topping 138 points in just the fourth meet of the season.

“I didn’t expect it to happen this early,” he said. “But I definitely knew the potential was there to get there.”

The high score was produced by a series of different factors. First, Monti was strengthened by a long Christmas break, that allowed several girls to work on building new skills that could be added to strengthen routines. Second, they got a solid but not great meet out of the way in Maple Lake earlier in the week, that showed them areas they still needed to work on.

“We really focused on cleaning things up,” said Wuollet. “Cleaning little things up made a big difference.”

And third, they performed well on the beam, an event that can sometimes be the program’s undoing.

But Saturday, the Magic were strong across all stages, led by two outstanding all-around performances.

Team leader Kennedy Bican was her usual great self at the meet, finishing second in the all-around with 35.95 points. The sophomore placed top-seven in every event, including a third-place finish on floor (9.35) and a tie for second on the beam (9.3).

Providing some in-team competition for Bican was super seventh-grader Myah Hedlund. Hedlund, who reminds her coach of a young Bican, placed fifth in the all-around with a score of 35.6. It was the best performance of her very young career.

The seventh-grader had told Wuollet that she’d never posted a score of 9 or higher in her gymnastics career before the weekend. On Saturday she posted two, and just missed one more. Hedlund scored a 9.1 on the vault and a 9.05 on floor to finish fifth and tied for seventh, respectively. She also posted an 8.9 on the beam, which put her in a tie for sixth. Her best place actually came on the bars where her 8.55 earned her a tie for fourth place.

“That was pretty cool,” said Wuollet. “She had a really good day.”

Monti had several other highlights at the meet. Two came from ninth-grader Kamee Kitzman. She posted a 9.0 in the vault to finish in sixth place. And while she didn’t place, Kitzman added an 8.7 on the beam that her coach said was tremendous.

“She really put it all together, and had an awesome routine,” said Wuollet.

The head coach felt like another stride the program took on Saturday was having three athletes (Bican, Kitzman and Shae Anderson) competing “giants”, or high-level skills, on their bar routines.

“That’s a big step,” he said, noting the program has rarely had more than one girl competing that level of skills at one time.

Anderson, also a ninth-grader, earned an additional strong finish for Monti on the vault, where she finished ninth with an 8.75. Kaitlyn Hellman, a junior and the elder statesmen of the top five, also picked up a place for Monticello, coming in tied for seventh on the bars (with Bican) with an 8.3.

The meet represented Monti’s best performance of the year, by far, and it came against the toughest competition they’ve faced. Wuollet said it was the type of showing that should definitely help Monticello grow.

“Having the experience of competing in these types of meets is going to be huge for [the girls],” he said.

Wuollet said that while Monti certainly closed down some space between them and North Branch, the likely favorite again this year in Section 7A, they still have a ways to go.

“It’s still a significant gap,” he said. “To get into the 140s is a huge hurdle.”

“But they have the potential,” he added. “It’s just spending the time in the gym, getting the reps in to add the skills and perform them consistently.”

Getting an early taste of their potential, like Monti did on Saturday, will likely help serve as motivation to continue putting in the work.

“That’s a huge factor. It’s that positive competition that we have in the gym. Everybody is pushing each other,” said Wuollet. “When they start to have that success, it just pushes them to want to work harder.”

Last Tuesday, Monti topped Maple Lake 132.15 to 122.65. Bican led the way, sweeping first place in all five events at the meet. Her top score came on vault, where she posted a 9.1. The sophomore finished with an all-around score of 35.2, giving her nearly a two-point cushion for the all-around title.

Finishing second in the all-around was Hedlund, who posted a 33.225. The seventh-grader finished second on the vault (8.725) and the beam (8.175) at the meet. Kitzman finished fourth in the all-around against Maple Lake, led by a third-place finish on the vault. Anderson provided another highlight at the meet, finishing third in floor exercise with an 8.5.

The girls will get another chance to see how they stack up with section-favorite North Branch right away this week. Monti is scheduled to host the Vikings at 6:30 tonight, Jan. 12, at Eastview Elementary School. The Magic will travel to take on Rogers on Tuesday night, at 6:30 p.m. at Elk River High School.

