Magic freshman ranks among state’s best at rebounding

Charles Barkley once famously said: “I always laugh when people ask me about rebounding techniques. I’ve got a technique. It’s called just go get the [dang] ball.”

Barkley was out of the NBA long before Anna Olson would’ve been watching, but yet it seems she still may have been listening. Monti’s Anna Olson has been on a tear to start the 2016-17 season. The freshman forward is averaging 14.9 rebounds per game through 11 contests. (Photos by Clay Sawatzke)

Olson, a 6’1” freshman for the Magic girls basketball team, has been nothing short of dominant on the glass this season. The forward, who started playing varsity as a reserve last year, is averaging a tick under 15 rebounds per game and has reached double-digit rebounds in every single game this season. With Monti 11 games into the year, Olson already has two games with 20 rebounds and two more with 18-plus rebounds. She’s had 18 or more in three of the last four games. According to the Minnesota Basketball Hub Stat Leaderboard, Olson is first in the state in total rebounds and third in per-game average.

So, how does she do it? Well, she put it a little more politely than the Round Mound of Rebound once did. But the sentiment is similar.

“It’s just practice, and having the drive to get the rebounds,” she said. “I think it’s more effort than anything.”

That effort was on display last Tuesday night at Rogers, as Olson pulled down 20 boards to go with 20 points in a 74-60 loss to the Royals. The freshman scored in a variety of ways and rebounded in even more, pulling down offensive boards, loose ball rebounds, rebounds off blocks and rebounds she tipped to herself. She benefits from a long 6’1” frame, that allows her to out-reach other girls, but she benefits even more from consistently boxing out and always seeming to be in the right place.

“She just has a nose for the ball. She moves her feet extremely well on offense and on defense she makes contact and is willing to go get it,” said Magic coach Craig Geyen. “Either the ball finds her or she finds it.”

Olson said part of her competitive nature on the court can be traced back to games of 2-on-2 in the driveway with her two brothers (Division I football players Birk and Conner Olson) and her half brother.

“They definitely pushed me to be my best,” she said.

Monti has been getting her best in recent weeks. Against Rogers on Tuesday and again against Big Lake later in the week, Olson showed her offensive game is starting to match her rebounding prowess. After recording her first career 20-20 game against Rogers, she came back with a 16-point, 18-rebound performance in a 53-52 loss to the Hornets.

Olson said that getting more experience under her belt has really helped her game.

“It feels more comfortable every game,” she said. “Last year I rushed everything. Being able to play more minutes really slows the game down.”

Geyen has seen her making consistent improvements as well.

“She just keeps growing,” he said. “She’s smart with the ball. She can hit a 15 to 18-footer, she can get to the hoop, she finishes. When you get so many offensive rebounds, you got chances for put-backs too. It’s encouraging to see that and for her game to continue to grow.”

Rogers 74, Monti 60

The Magic dug a big hole in the first half in a road contest against the Royals on Tuesday and weren’t able to climb all the way out. Monti, which kept the game close in the opening minutes, fell behind after a barrage of Royals three’s near the mid-point of the first half. Rogers would build on the early lead and carry a 42-24 advantage into the half. Brooke Bechtold calls a play while Coach Craig Geyen looks on during Monti’s game at Rogers last week. Bechtold scored 12 points in the loss.

After Rogers stretched the lead to 20 early in the second half, Monti dug in and battled, cutting the deficit down to 11 several different times. But Monti, who performed with improved offensive and defensive efficiency in the second half, wouldn’t get any closer than that.

After a disappointing first half, Geyen was pleased with the second half, which saw Monti outscore Rogers 36-32.

“It’s not like they took out their starters or anything like that, we just battled,” he said. “It was a much better battle in the second half, our kids came out with a little more fire.”

Coming off a couple of tough offensive performances, including 26 total points in a loss to Zimmerman last week, Monti looked like a different team on that end of the court. The Magic hit mid-range jump shots, got strong post moves and buckets and were able to connect on some drives to the hoop in the contest.

“It shows you what you can do when you execute,” said Geyen. “You score 60 points you’ll probably win a lot of ball games, you just can’t give up 74. We try to keep them in that 40 point range and we just didn’t do it. They really pushed the ball and they got some good guards that can really get up and down the floor.”

Monti was led by Olson’s outstanding performance, but got several other strong showings as well. Post Natalie Swanson scored 16 points for her second double-digit output in three games.

Geyen said Swanson continues to be a calming presence for the Magic, and that she’s improved her efficiency in the paint.

“She’s getting better position in the post, which is huge,” he said. “That’s allowing her to score at a higher rate.”

Brooke Bechtold had an impressive all-around game for Monti as well, as the senior guard scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

“She’s strong, she’s physical, and she’s willing to attack the hoop, which is fun to see,” said Geyen.

The coach was also happy with Monti’s ability to draw fouls and refrain from committing them in the Rogers contest. Monti fouled a season-low 13 times and shot a season-high 29 free throws in the loss.

Big Lake 53, Monti 52

The Magic lost a heartbreaker to the Hornets (6-5) on Thursday night. Playing on the road, Monti once again dug a big first half hole. This time, they trailed 39-24 at the intermission.

This time Monti rallied all the way back, using an old fashioned three-point play from Brooke Haag with less than 10 seconds left to tie the game. Big Lake answered in the final seconds however, earning a trip to the free throw line with just two seconds left and sinking one free throw to edge past the Magic. Monti played a strong second half in the contest, outscoring Big Lake 28-14.

“It was fun to see the way we are capable of playing,” said Geyen. “Our defense, rebounding and taking care of the basketball is what got us back in the game.”

Olson led Monti once again with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the loss. Haag turned in one of her strongest games of the season as well, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven boards for Monticello, and Bechtold reached double figures once more with 12 points.

Monticello is 2-9 on the season, and 0-2 in conference play. The Magic have shown several signs of improvement recently, highlighted by second half play against the Royals and Hornets. Geyen said that as Monti nears the second half of the schedule, continued improvement will be the theme and focus of the season.

“Just continue to get better. That’s our biggest thing,” he said. “If you can look at yourself and say I got better today, then we’re making progress.”

Monti was scheduled to be back on the hardwood Tuesday, when they hosted St. Francis for an M8 tilt at 7:15 p.m. It is the first of four consecutive home games for Monticello, who will also be home this Friday at 7:15 p.m. for a rematch with the Big Lake Hornets. Following that, Monti is back home Tuesday, Jan. 17, for a contest against Howard Lake-Waverly Winsted.

Contact Clay Sawatzke at [email protected]