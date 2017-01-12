Monti’s Hangsleben gets double the All-Star game fun

Carter Hangsleben had quite a season for the Monticello football team this fall. And he’s had quite a football season this winter, as well.

Since finishing up his high school season, Hangsleben has earned the opportunity to play in not one, but two all-star football games at not one, but two different NFL stadiums.

First, it was the Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game, held at US Bank Stadium on Dec. 3. Hangsleben’s appearance represented the third straight year the Magic had an offensive lineman playing in the contest. As a member of the North team, Hangsleben was coached by Totino Grace’s Jeff Ferguson and was teamed up with players from near (STMA, Buffalo, Elk River) and far (Ely, Cromwell-Wright). The North squad fell in the game, 15-7, to the South squad, but Hangsleben said it was still a great experience.

It was also a precursor to an even bigger experience – a trip to Dallas for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, held at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

That game, held Dec. 22, was a national showcase, featuring some of the best players from around the country. Hangsleben, who earned his spot by impressing at several Blue-Grey combines last off-season, was placed on the East team. He played with kids from up and down the Eastern Seaboard, as well as Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri and more. The tight end on his squad is headed to Alabama, the quarterback to UCLA. The Magic senior said it was a pretty crazy experience.

“They’re some of the best athletes in the country,” he said, of his teammates.

Due to some turnovers when his split squad was on the field (through no fault of his own), Hangsleben said he didn’t see a ton of snaps at the national game. But he said he felt very comfortable when he was out there.

“When I was in, I felt pretty good,” he said. “I could [hold] my own against these guys.”

Hangsleben traveled down to the game (via car) with family, and spent most of the week in the Dallas area. He said with a laugh that the car ride was as challenging as any part of the week.

“That was the longest 20 hours of my life,” he said. “Five of us in a car. That was an experience.”

Once in Dallas, they had some time to sightsee before Hangsleben had two days of practice on Dec. 20 and 21 to get ready for the game. With NFL veteran George Teague coaching the East squad, Hangsleben said practices were intense.

“It was mostly head-to-head, almost full contact,” he said. “They just wanted to keep everyone at the same intensity level so we were all ready to play a game.”

The final result of the game went against Hangsleben’s team, as the West won 27-24, but he said that the whole experience was awesome. And with Hangsleben committed to continue his football career at the University of Jamestown next season, the all-star games were great preparation, and a confidence-builder as well.

“I’ve seen some of the best competition I’ll face,” said Hangsleben. “I’ll know that I can match up with anyone.”

But perhaps most importantly, for a high school senior it was an experience he won’t soon forget.

“Two NFL stadiums. I think it’s pretty crazy,” said Hangsleben, a second time. “It’ll definitely be something that I’ll remember forever.”

