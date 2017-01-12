Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

06/29/2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $214,996.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Ronald R. Heitz and Christina L. Heitz, Married

MORTGAGEE:

Citicorp Trust Bank, fsb

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 07/10/2007 as Document No. A 1059225 in the Office of the County Recorder, Wright County, Minnesota

The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: CitiMortgage, Inc.

Assignment dated: 9/12/2012

Assignment recorded:

9/27/2012

Assignment recording information: Document No. 1214669

Assignee: U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee

Assignment dated: 08/30/2013

Assignment recorded:

09/04/2013

Assignment recording information: Document No. A1246356

Assignee: MFRA Trust 2014-2

Assignment dated: 01/20/2015

Assignment recorded:

01/26/2015

Assignment recording information: Document No. A 1279755

Assignee: Wilmington Trust N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2

Assignment dated: 5/14/2015

Assignment recorded:

5/23/2015

Assignment recording information: Document No. 1288197

All in the records of the County Recorder in and for Wright County, Minnesota.

TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.:

155088007010

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that parcel of land in City of Monticello, Wright County, State of Minnesota, as more fully described in Deed Doc # 927090, ID # 1-55-088-007010, being known and designated as Lot 1, Block 7, Cardinal Hills 5th Addition, filed in Plat Doc # 927090, Recorded 09/15/2004.

Lot 1, Block 7, Cardinal Hills 5th Addition. By fee simple deed from Michael C. Vee and Lisa L. Vee, Husband and wife as set forth in doc #927090 dated 7/29/04 and recorded 9/15/04, Wright County Records State of Minnesota

Abstract Property

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 9221 Pelican Lane, Monticello, MN 55362

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wright

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:

Citicorp Trust Bank, fsb

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE $311,790.60 AS OF 4/7/2016.

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.

Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Wright, Minnesota at public auction as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

06/03/2016 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.

The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 Months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 12/3/2016, or the next business day if 12/3/2016 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: 4/7/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E 4th St.,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

April 7, 14, 21, 28,

May 5, 12, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 06/03/2016 is hereby postponed until 07/08/2016 at 10am at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 1/9/2017 or the next business day if 1/9/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 05/27/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 2, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 07/08/2016 is hereby postponed until 08/12/2016 at 10am at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 2/13/2017 or the next business day if 2/13/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 06/23/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

June 30, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 08/12/2016 hereby postponed until 10/05/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 04/5/2017 or the next business day if 04/05/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 08/18/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

August 11, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 10/05/2016 is hereby postponed until 11/09/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 05/09/2017 or the next business day if 05/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 10/06/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer,

Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

October 6, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 11/09/2016 is hereby postponed until 12/09/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 06/09/2017 or the next business day if 06/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 11/10/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

November 10, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 12/09/2016 is hereby postponed until 01/09/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 07/09/2017 or the next business day if 07/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 12/15/2016

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,

Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,

By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street,

Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

December 15, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The attached referenced sale scheduled for 01/09/2017 is hereby postponed until 02/08/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 08/08/2017 or the next business day if 08/08/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Dated: 1/12/17

Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee

Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee

925 E. 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Published in the

Monticello Times

January 12, 2017

640668