Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
06/29/2007
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $214,996.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Ronald R. Heitz and Christina L. Heitz, Married
MORTGAGEE:
Citicorp Trust Bank, fsb
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 07/10/2007 as Document No. A 1059225 in the Office of the County Recorder, Wright County, Minnesota
The mortgage was assigned for value as follows:
Assignee: CitiMortgage, Inc.
Assignment dated: 9/12/2012
Assignment recorded:
9/27/2012
Assignment recording information: Document No. 1214669
Assignee: U.S. Bank National Association, As Trustee
Assignment dated: 08/30/2013
Assignment recorded:
09/04/2013
Assignment recording information: Document No. A1246356
Assignee: MFRA Trust 2014-2
Assignment dated: 01/20/2015
Assignment recorded:
01/26/2015
Assignment recording information: Document No. A 1279755
Assignee: Wilmington Trust N.A. not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2
Assignment dated: 5/14/2015
Assignment recorded:
5/23/2015
Assignment recording information: Document No. 1288197
All in the records of the County Recorder in and for Wright County, Minnesota.
TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.:
155088007010
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that parcel of land in City of Monticello, Wright County, State of Minnesota, as more fully described in Deed Doc # 927090, ID # 1-55-088-007010, being known and designated as Lot 1, Block 7, Cardinal Hills 5th Addition, filed in Plat Doc # 927090, Recorded 09/15/2004.
Lot 1, Block 7, Cardinal Hills 5th Addition. By fee simple deed from Michael C. Vee and Lisa L. Vee, Husband and wife as set forth in doc #927090 dated 7/29/04 and recorded 9/15/04, Wright County Records State of Minnesota
Abstract Property
STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 9221 Pelican Lane, Monticello, MN 55362
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Wright
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR:
Citicorp Trust Bank, fsb
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE $311,790.60 AS OF 4/7/2016.
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes.
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Wright, Minnesota at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
06/03/2016 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law.
The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is 6 Months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 12/3/2016, or the next business day if 12/3/2016 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: 4/7/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E 4th St.,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
April 7, 14, 21, 28,
May 5, 12, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 06/03/2016 is hereby postponed until 07/08/2016 at 10am at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 1/9/2017 or the next business day if 1/9/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 05/27/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
June 2, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 07/08/2016 is hereby postponed until 08/12/2016 at 10am at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 2/13/2017 or the next business day if 2/13/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 06/23/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
June 30, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 08/12/2016 hereby postponed until 10/05/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 04/5/2017 or the next business day if 04/05/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 08/18/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
August 11, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 10/05/2016 is hereby postponed until 11/09/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 05/09/2017 or the next business day if 05/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 10/06/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer,
Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
October 6, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 11/09/2016 is hereby postponed until 12/09/2016 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 06/09/2017 or the next business day if 06/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 11/10/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
November 10, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 12/09/2016 is hereby postponed until 01/09/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 07/09/2017 or the next business day if 07/09/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 12/15/2016
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2,
Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C.,
By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street,
Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
December 15, 2016
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The attached referenced sale scheduled for 01/09/2017 is hereby postponed until 02/08/2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Wright County Sheriffs Office, 3800 Braddock Ave NE, Buffalo, MN 55313. Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, the premises must be vacated by 11:59 p.m. on 08/08/2017 or the next business day if 08/08/2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Dated: 1/12/17
Wilmington Trust, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee for MFRA Trust 2014-2, Mortgagee/Mortgage, Assignee
Klatt, Augustine, Sayer, Treinen & Rastede, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgage Assignee
925 E. 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Published in the
Monticello Times
January 12, 2017
