Memorial Services held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Margie P. Johnson, age 82, of Monticello, who passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Monticello Hospital. Reverend Steven Timm will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Margie was born on December 4, 1934 in Monticello to Arden and Martha (Georges) Daniels. She married Richard “Dick” Johnson on April 2, 1954 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Monticello. She lived in the New Hope, Rockford, Big Lake and has been a resident of Clearwater since 2005.

Margie worked for Honeywell for five years, but was mainly a Homemaker. She was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

Margie enjoyed gardening, bird watching, baking, and reading.

She is survived by her children, Shelley (Orville) Daluge of Isanti, Terri Johnson of Clearwater, Patti Harney of Guttenberg, Iowa, Rick Johnson of Clearwater; son-in-law, Steve Fitch of Starbuck; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eldon Daniels, Kathy Nelson, Jim Daniels and Elaine Piekert.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick in December of 2016; daughter, Cynthia Fitch; brothers, Elwin and Wilbur; sisters, Marie Otsubo, Eva Poach and Elizabeth Klein.