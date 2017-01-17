Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Evelyn D. Riebel, age 91, of Monticello and formerly of Becker, who passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday evening. Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Becker Cemetery.

Evelyn was born on September 4, 1925 in Burns, WY to Emil and Clara (Gramatz) Grabow. She was married to John H. Riebel in September of 1944. She lived in the Becker area from 1955 – 1997 prior to moving to Monticello. Evelyn was a homemaker on the family farm in Becker and also worked in housekeeping at the School of Nursing in St. Cloud for 10 years. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker and a member of the Becker American Legion Auxiliary Unit #193. Evelyn loved flowers and had a true talent in gardening. She belonged to the Becker Garden Club for many years and shared her talent of gardening and growing flowers through volunteer work at the Monticello Community Center.

Survivors include her longtime friend, Jim Weisner of Monticello; sons, John C., Sr. of Becker, Daniel (Darlene) of Big Lake, Gary (Barb) of Coon Rapids, Rich (Pat) of Big Lake, Roger (companion Bobby Moore) of Coon Rapids and Jim (Linda) of Becker; brother, Eugene (Judy) Grabow of Lincoln, NE; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Clara Grabow; husband, John H.; daughter, Rose Marie; daughter-in-law, Nancy; granddaughter, Christine; grandson, Jona; sister, Alice Riebel; and brother-in-law, George Riebel.

Obituary and guestbook available online:

www.williamsdingmann.com