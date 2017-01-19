E. Vernon Strand, age 90, of Monticello passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2017,

Vernon was born in Big Lake Township on May 25, 1926 the son of Ernest & Naemie (Anderson) Strand. He grew up in Big Lake and Monticello Townships and attended Country School.

Vernon married Ardelle Olson on May 18, 1949 at The Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church. They lived in Minneapolis a short time before Vernon enlisted in The United States Air Force in 1952 where he spent this time in California. He returned to Monticello where he lived the rest of his life.

Vernon worked for forty-one years in Minneapolis as a truck driver for Space Center. After retiring in 1988, Vernon gardened, mowed lawns, plowed snow and drove cars for a local car dealership. He also enjoyed having coffee with the boys at Cub Foods every morning.

Vernon was a member of The Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church and ushered for forty years. He also enjoyed mowing lawn at church after his retirement.

Vernon led a life of commitment, generosity, hard work and love!

Survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years: Ardelle; a sister: Virginia Bloomdahl; sisters-in-law: Millie (Bill) Johnson and Jan Olson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and by his sisters Norie Carlson and Merilynn Strand.

A Memorial Service for Vernon Strand will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at The Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church in Buffalo. Pastor Reid Gilbert will officiate. A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, January 21st from 12 Noon until time of services at The Buffalo Evangelical Covenant Church in Buffalo.

Interment with military rites Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo.

Casket Bearers will be Ronald Carlson, Richard Carlson, Roger Carlson, Phil Bloomdahl, Billy Johnson, Dan Olson and Mark Olson.

The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to:

www.thepetersonchapel.com