Probates – Notice of Hearing

State of Minnesota
Wright County
District Court
Tenth Judicial District
Court File Number: 86-PR-16-1059
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
In re the Estate of Laurence Harlan, Deceased
You are notified of the following hearing date(s):
March 08, 2017
Probate Hearing
9:00 AM
at the following location:
District Court Judge
Michele A. Davis
Wright County District Court
10 2nd Street NW Rm 201
Buffalo MN 55313-1192
763-682-7539
You are expected to appear fully prepared.
Dated: January 11, 2017
Monica Tschumper
Wright County Court Administrator
Published in the
Monticello Times
January 19, 26, 2017
643244