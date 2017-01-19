Probates – Notice of Hearing

State of Minnesota

Wright County

District Court

Tenth Judicial District

Court File Number: 86-PR-16-1059

Case Type: Formal Unsupervised

In re the Estate of Laurence Harlan, Deceased

You are notified of the following hearing date(s):

March 08, 2017

Probate Hearing

9:00 AM

at the following location:

District Court Judge

Michele A. Davis

Wright County District Court

10 2nd Street NW Rm 201

Buffalo MN 55313-1192

763-682-7539

You are expected to appear fully prepared.

Dated: January 11, 2017

Monica Tschumper

Wright County Court Administrator

Published in the

Monticello Times

January 19, 26, 2017

