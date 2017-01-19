School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 882

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

MONTICELLO, MINNESOTA

The Monticello Board of Education held their school board meeting on Monday, December 12th, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at the Middle School Board Room. Board Members Present: Jill Bartlett, Melissa (Missy) Hanson, Carol McNaughton, Robbie Smith, Dr. Jim Johnson, Superintendent Board Members Absent: Jeff Hegle and Bill Spartz Also present: District Administrators and community guests.

Location: School District Board Room Monticello Middle School

Date: Monday, December 12th, 2016 Time: 6:00 p.m.

AGENDA:

1. Call to Order Board Chair Robbie Smith noted board members Jeff Hegle and Bill Spartz are absent.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

Board Member Jeff Hegle arrived at 6:01p.m.

3. Approval of the Agenda

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Missy Hanson Approved 5-0

4. Citizens Comments David Montgomery a Monticello resident addressed the board regarding missing presence of a Marching Band Program. He would like to begin this process and initiate a conversation with the music department. Jim Johnson, Superintendent informed Mr. Montgomery the district would start a process to look at a budget for a marching band program and student interest.

5. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Minutes Special Meeting, November 21, 2016

B. Consideration of Bills, Payroll and Receipts C. Personnel Matters attached D. Overnight Trip Request Total Bills $ 77,052.19

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-

6. Presentation of Donations to the District Jim Johnson, Superintendent

A. $3350.00 from Peacemaker Minnesota to Little Mountain Elementary School for programming and school-wide resources focusing on positive social interaction between students Total Donations $130,310.64

Approved by: Missy Hanson Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 5-0

Board Member Bill Spartz arrived at 6:20 p.m.

7. Report on Instructional Coaches Allison Coalwell and Jeanne Dunn, Instructional Coaches presented another aspect (originally presented on December 5th) of the mentoring program for new teachers. They gave an overview of the program, described how the program was developed and shared the positive feedback from teachers. Board Member Missy Hanson left at 6:38 p.m.

8. Design Development Update for the Middle School Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants gave an overview of the plans for remodeling the Middle School this summer. The remodeling included; the Media Center with open space areas, glass walls and flexible room options, relocation of the kitchen, the existing office areas, and alternates for remodeling in the current commons area.

9. Call for Bids for Monticello High School Renovations Phase II Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants presented the High School plans at the December 5th school board meeting. Board members voted to approve the call for bids for the High School Renovations. Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton

Approved 5-0

10. Call for Bids for Little Mountain Renovation Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants had presented these plans for Little Mountain at the December 5th school board meeting. Board members voted to approve the call for bids for the Little Mountain Renovations.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Bill Spartz Approved 5-0

11. Call for Bids for the Pinewood West Remodeling Project – Kyle Walter, ICS Consultants requested board approval for the Pinewood West Remodeling Project. The project is the second phase of the differed maintenance project: replacement of windows and remodeling bathrooms.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Bill Spartz Approved 5-0

12. Final Tax Levy Recommendation for FY18 Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services requested board approval for the Final Tax Levy at the December 5th, 2016 school board meeting.

DESCRIPTION:

The recommended levy is $76,540 less than the Pay 2016 levy. This represents a -0.68% change in total school property taxes.

Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-0

13. FY16 Audit Presentation Mary Reedy, Clifton, Larson, Allen and Tina Burkholder, Director of Business Services and Mary Reedy, from Clifton, Larson, Allen presented and requested approval for the Final Tax Levy Recommendation for FY18. The Auditors look at the history of fund balances, increases and decreases. Overall the Audit results found clean financial statements and no compliance reporting issues.

Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Jill Bartlett Approved 5-0

14. Request for a 6.75 Hour Per Day Program Paraprofessional Joe Dockendorf, Assistant Superintendent request an additional Paraprofessional position for board approval. Approved by: Jeff Hegle Seconded by: Bill Spartz Approved 5-0

15. Second Reading of Policies Jim Johnson, Superintendent presented the following policies for board approval. A. Policy 509 Enrollment of Nonresident Students B. Policy 516 Student Medication C. Policy 520 Student Surveys D. Policy 707 Transportation of Public School Students E. Policy 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling Approved by: Jill Bartlett Seconded by: Carol McNaughton Approved 5-0

16. Adjourn 7:42 Approved by: Bill Spartz Seconded by: Jill Bartlett

Approved 5-0 Jill Bartlett-Secretary Clerk

Future School Board Meeting Dates

Organizational Meeting January 9, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting January 23, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting February 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting March 6, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting March 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting April 3, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting May 1, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Special Meeting May 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room Regular Meeting June 5, 2017 @ 6:00 pm Board Room

