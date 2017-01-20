Dance team finishes conference season on high note

The Monticello dance team wrapped up its conference schedule this past Saturday, with the annual Mississippi 8 Conference Championship meet, held at Chisago Lakes High School this year.

The Magic finished fourth in both jazz and kick on Saturday. When all the points were totaled from places taken throughout the conference season, the Magic ended the year tied for second in jazz with Chisago Lakes and Rogers (behind St. Francis) and fourth in kick. Monti finished fourth overall in the conference, as well.

Magic Coach Sarah Dummer said she was very happy with how the final conference meet of the year went.

“We did really well,” she said. “All of our teams had really good performances.”

The jazz team continued to be Monti’s highest-scoring outfit. The group of dancers, which was cut down to 12 to tighten things up for the arrival of postseason, scored 318 points Saturday. That was Monti’s third highest output of the year, and the best score since they posted 330 at the North Branch conference meet. Monti’s best score of the year was one meet prior to that, when they scored 335 at the Albany Invite.

“We went out and gave a really great performance, and we got a good score,” said Dummer. “We’re very proud of how we performed. The girls were ecstatic.”

Dummer said the Monti jazz team, which fared well at invites throughout the year including winning the Maple Grove Invite, finishing in a three-way tie for second is an indication of just how good the Mississippi 8 is.

The kick team also had “another really good performance,” according to Dummer.

The Magic scored 289 points, posting their second best total of the 2016-17 season. Like jazz, the high score in kicks came at the Albany Invite where Monti scored a 304. Saturday’s score was approximately 10 points better than the third best score of the year.

Dummer said that the fourth-place finish for kicks was about what Monti expected.

“Placing fourth is pretty consistent with what we’ve done with that routine through the season,” she said.

The Magic also received some strong performances from their junior varsity teams and B-squad on Saturday.

“It definitely was one of our better all-around meets,” said Dummer.

Following the conference championship meet, Monti has two weeks to prepare for its most anticipated meet of the season – the Monticello Invite.

Saturday, Jan. 28, Monti will host 14 teams for a kick and jazz invite at the Monticello High School. The head coach said the home meet certainly brings a level of anxiety for the Magic, but it’s also the meet they circle on their calendar at the start of the year.

“We definitely look forward to it the most,” she said. “The girls love performing in front of their fans. It’s definitely one of our most fun competitions.”

This year will be the biggest the invite has been, and that bigger field figures to bring some strong competition with it. Dummer said that Becker, St. Cloud Apollo, Melrose and North Branch are all teams to watch at the meet.

The Monticello Invite is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. next Saturday, Jan. 28.

