Sawatzke: Fans shouldn’t fear midnight with this Wild team

There are a lot of folks sitting around this state, and around this country (particularly in Central Division territory), waiting for the other shoe to drop on the Minnesota Wild. They’re biding time, waiting patiently for this torrid stretch to turn into the now annual mid-winter skid. For this team that looks much like a contender to suddenly realize it’s much more pretender, and plop back into a midnight pumpkin.

Folks, I’ve got some news for you. It’s not happening.

This Minnesota Wild team is here to stick, to stay and to contend for a Stanley Cup Championship.

Don’t get me wrong, there will certainly be a bumpy patch or two between now and the end of the regular season. But compared to the engine dragging on the road bottoming out of the last few winters, it will seem like nothing this year. Nor should it. The way this team has played for nearly two months now, has afforded them a couple of small slip-ups and skids without reason to panic or worry.

There is every reason to believe that when they lose a few in a row, or a couple that we really think, “Boy they should’ve won that one,” that they will find a way to bounce back, and quickly. And there is every reason to believe that when the postseason rolls around, the Wild have as good of a chance as anyone, excluding maybe the Blackhawks and not because they’re better but only because they’re the Blackhawks, of representing the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals.

I’ve read stories and columns and heard from a lot of people trying to pick apart the Wild’s success so far this season and predict its downfall. The arguments range from “lucky uptick in shooting percentage” to “unsustainable goaltending” to “Bruce Boudreau can only coach in the regular season.”

Heck, even Owner Craig Leipold was quoted in the Star Tribune this past week as saying he isn’t sure this team is quite ready to make a Stanley Cup run.

Respectfully, Mr. Leipold, I must disagree.

The one argument on the Wild’s success so far that holds some water is the shooting percentage. The Wild are shooting at a clip that is approximately 2 percent higher than what they scored on last year. That brings them from near the bottom of the league to near the top.

Now, the Wild should be a better shooting team this year. They added Eric Staal, who has been even better than the most optimistic fan could’ve imagined. After several years of bringing in overrated veteran after overrated veteran, the Wild finally seemed to find one who is underrated. His goal-scoring and play-making have certainly provided reason for a slight uptick in shooting. So has the progression of guys like Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle. As has the play-making of Michael Granlund, who is setting up teammates at one of the best rates in hockey. And one of the most important developments of the season for the Wild, and a seemingly major reason for the shooting percentage uptick, has been the play of the captain, Mikko Koivu, For the first time in my five years of closely following the Wild, I feel like I’m getting to see the Koivu that the Wild fan base fell in love with many years ago. He’s getting looks from in close and burying them, he’s finding teammates cutting to the net, and he’s continued his very-impressive work both in the face-off circle and in the defensive zone.

So, is a 2 percent uptick sustainable? Maybe not fully. The Wild might fall back a tad. But there are many, many reasons why we should be and are a better shooting team this year. There is no reason to expect all of those to collapse at once.

As for goaltending, it’s a similar story. Devan Dubnyk is on an absurd pace. A goals allowed average well under two and a save percentage hanging out around .940 is almost unheard of. Will he keep his numbers right there? Probably not. But with more than two years under his belt now in the Wild system, Dubnyk has shown he can play at a very high level for very length stretches. And with the Wild playing a style that still includes solid defense (most nights), he certainly doesn’t have the most difficult job in the league. Again, is it possible his goals against climbs up a tad toward two? Absolutely. But the best thing the Wild have going for them right now is a cushion. Not just in the race for the conference title, but in game-to-game performance. With the best margin of scoring in the conference, the Wild can afford to give up an extra goal every few games and score one less every handful of games, and still come out well ahead in goal-scoring differential, and more importantly in the win-loss columns.

The last argument is particularly silly – that Boudreau only knows how to win in the regular season.

First, and foremost, let’s worry about the postseason when we get there. The focus now should be on acquiring that top seed and making the postseason journey as favorable as possible. Second, I find it extremely hard to believe that a coach can be responsible for remarkable regular season success and solely responsible for continual post-season letdowns. That feels much more like systemic failure, with blame falling to players, coaches and the team general manager alike.

There are many other arguments that go in the Wild’s favor. Zach Parise has about three more levels to his game that we haven’t seen this year. Jason Pominville might still get it going. The West isn’t that deep this year. And on, and on.

But the most important takeaways are these. Boudreau knows how to win. This team knows how to play. They (finally) know how to score. They certainly know how to stop the puck. And perhaps most importantly, for the first time in a long time, this Minnesota Wild team seems to fully believe in itself, and what it is capable of, even if the owner isn’t quite sure himself.

This run has been no fluke. Sunday’s win over the mighty Blackhawks was no random stroke of fortune. This team is a bona fide Stanley Cup contender. This team is for real.

