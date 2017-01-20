Shirley A. Clement, 82

Shirley A. Clement, of Nisswa, was 82 years old when she passed away on January 18, 2017, at Heritage House in Pequot Lakes.

Shirley was born on December 27, 1934, in Minneapolis, to Odin and Esther Steen. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in North Minneapolis. In 1955, Shirley married James Clement. They lived in the Minneapolis area where they raised their three sons, Scott, Pete and Charlie. The Clement family moved to Monticello, Minnesota, in 1972 where they built their home on Lake Ida. Eventually they moved to Nisswa where Shirley was active in the Nisswa Lioness Club, Nisswa Historical Society, Lake Hubert Ladies Club, Nisswa Women’s Club and the Nisswa Legion.

Shirley is survived by her three sons: Scott (Kathi Jo), Pete (Lynne), Charlie; grandchildren: Andrew, Alicia, Maggie, Sam, Dustin, Allison; and 4 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sister, Joan Patterson; and brother, Jerry Bergdahl.

Services were held Tuesday, January 24, at Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes. Visitation was prior to the service. Burial was Tuesday, January 24, at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.