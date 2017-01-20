Wrestlers fall just short in ‘Pit’ thriller

Kyle Nathan grapples with his opponent from Rogers in the opening moments of the first period last Thursday night. Nathan won by first-period pin, starting a run of four straight Magic pins to get within two points of the Royals, who rebounded and wound up winning 44-36. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

The Magic wrestling team played host to Rogers Thursday night, at ‘The Pit’ in the Monticello Middle School. The old-school gym is built perfectly for an amped-up atmosphere, with close quarters and a relatively low ceiling. Add in the spotlight lighting the Magic use, and it is tailor made for raucousness. But with a lack of down-to-the-wire meets this season, Monti hadn’t seen it rocking yet.

That changed on Thursday night.

With Monti playing host to its conference opponent from a few exits down, a solid crowd turned out to watch a competitive night of wrestling.

The meet saw several competitive matches early, but as things moved past the midway point, it looked as if the Royals were set to cruise home with a relatively comfortable win.

Then that changed, too.

With Rogers leading 38-12, and just five matches left, Monti found a spark.

Senior Kyle Nathan, one of the team leaders, recorded a first-period pin. That brought Monti to within 38-18, and more importantly, warmed up the crowd and the Magic bench.

Matt Baloun was up next, at 182 pounds. Nathan had recorded his pin in 1:36. Baloun needed hardly more than half that. Just 54 seconds into the first period, Baloun felled his opponent, bringing the deficit to 14 and the crowd to a roar. The thundering from the stands and the Magic bench didn’t stop there. Feeling the momentum of a Magic run, Jesse Midas stepped onto the mat at 195 pounds and added yet another pin to the Magic collection, this one coming in the first period as well. The deficit was eight and the roar grew louder.

That brought the 220-pound wrestlers to the mat. Dylan Evans, of Monticello, needed the least time of any of the four. Evans put his opponent flat on his back and earned the traditional slapping of the mat from the referee just 52 seconds into the first period. The Pit went nuts.

In just five minutes and 10 seconds of wrestling, the Magic had pulled off a remarkable 24-0 run. The reverberations could be felt down the halls of the Monticello Middle School as the local crowd applauded the effort.

The Royals, however, would not fold. With the meet coming down to the heavyweight match, Rogers buckled down when they absolutely needed to and earned a second-period pin in what had been a 0-0 match after one period. That pin, in the final match of the meet, gave Rogers the victory and a final margin of 44-36.

But this wasn’t just a regular loss for the Magic, this was an experience – an especially important one for a young team, grooming numerous inexperienced wrestlers.

“It was pretty intense,” said Magic Coach Jason Thompson. “We haven’t had that type of intensity and [that type of] experience in a while. It was nice to have the kids experience that.”

The Magic have been wrestling an extremely difficult schedule, so finally getting a close match was a lot of fun, he said.

Thompson added that it was special to have it happen at home, where Monti has an environment that’s tough to match.

“To have that kind of intimacy and atmosphere that we do here, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

The coach said Monti had several wrestlers perform well early in the meet, including some who lost. Thompson pointed to Wyatt Kiphuth as an example. Kiphuth, who is new to varsity, was able to stave off a pin and instead lost by technical fall at 120 pounds. “Wyatt went out there at 120 and probably wrestled the match of his life,” said Thompson. “He saved us a point.”

Monti then got back-to-back pins from Carter Michels and Carsten Scherber at 132 and 138 pounds. That gave Monti enough points to be within striking distance late.

Monti Invite

Saturday, the Magic hosted some of the state’s best teams for the annual Monticello Invite.

The Magic went 0-3 at the meet. Monti fell 55-18 to Annandale/Maple Lake, 58-4 against Shakopee, and lost to Wayzata 66-6.

Shakopee, the top team in the state, beat Willmar 48-18 in the championship match. Annandale/Maple Lake finished third, sneaking past Totino-Grace 39-35.

Thompson said that Nathan was the standout wrestler of the weekend for Monti, facing three ranked opponents and winning two matches.

“He did a really good job,” said Thompson.

The head coach said it is very intentional that Monti invites some of the state’s premier teams to the annual tournament.

“We bring in tough competition because that’s where we want to be,” he said. “They’re a step above us now, but we want to get back to that place.”

Thompson continued. “We want people to know wrestling and Monticello are synonymous. They go hand-in-hand.”

