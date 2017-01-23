Esther Lucille Theiler, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Esther was born on September 23, 1923 in Belgrade, MN to Erick and Lena (Larson) Dahlberg. She married Raymond Theiler on January 22, 1943, and they resided in St. Cloud until 1978 when they moved to Monticello. Raymond passed away on December 18, 1988. Esther’s interests included: PTA, Election Board, traveling abroad, photography, and Bible study.

She is preceded in death by her husband, eldest son Tom and infant son John.

She is survived by children Peggy (Daryl) Tindle and Mark (Jane) both of Monticello, Bob (Nancy) of Maple Grove, Lynne (Pete) Clement of Pequot Lakes, MN; daughter-in-law Julie Theiler of Tonto Verde, AZ; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 12 noon with a visitation starting at 11a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 449 West Broadway in Monticello.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to Centra Care Hospice, 2035 15th St. N., Suite 110, St. Cloud, MN 56303.