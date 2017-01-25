Wayne D. Moengen, age 74, of Monticello, MN passed away Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by his family.

Wayne was born March 1, 1942 to the late Clayton and Clara Moengen. He married Nancy Ligon on January 22, 1966. They enjoyed 51 years together.

He joined the Navy in 1960 where he served on the heavy cruiser USS Newport News and received an honorable discharge in 1964.

Those who loved and shared Wayne’s life are his wife Nancy Moengen, their children Wendy Sue (Peter) Peterson, Jeffrey Wayne (Heather) Moengen, grandchildren Clara Margaret, Emerson, Cam, Adler Archie, one brother Robert (Janice) Moengen and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Wayne’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave NE, Monticello, MN. Pastor Lee Evenson will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.