Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WRIGHT DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 86-PR-17-191

In Re: Estate of

BRANDON JOEL SNARE

Deceased

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 21, 2017 at 1:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at 10 NW 2nd Street, Buffalo, MN 55313, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedents heirs, and for the appointment of SHELAGH M. SNARE, who resides at 8324 Fox Street, Monticello, MN 55362, as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 17, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Ann Islam

Deputy

/s/ Monica Tschumper Court Administrator

SMITH, PAULSON, ODONNELL & ERICKSON, PLC

MICHAEL J. PATERA

MN# 013501X

201 West 7th Street

Monticello, MN 55362

Telephone: (763) 295-2107

Facsimile: (763) 295-5165

e-mail:

[email protected]

Published in the

Monticello Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

644505