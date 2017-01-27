Swim and dive team falls three points short of True Team state

Sam Dressler has been dominant in the pool for Monticello this season. Dressler won both of his races at the True Team section meet last weekend. (Monticello Times File Photo)

For just the second time since the True Team format was established in Minnesota, the Magic swimming and diving team won’t be headed to the True Team State Meet. But the disappointment wasn’t that heavy for the Magic and Coach Dirk Westveer, who wound up missing a bid by a measly three points.

Monti, swimming without one of its key cogs, swam and dove admirably at the Section 3A True Team Championship meet on Saturday, in Sauk Centre. Monti racked up 1,118 points, which would turn out to be three fewer than they needed for a state appearance. Sauk Rapids-Rice won the section with 1,312 points, while Montevideo finished second, and earned a wild card spot at state, with 1,121 points.

Westveer said his team, filled with a few very strong upperclassmen and a lot of younger swimmers, wasn’t too bummed.

“Most of them are too young to understand what’s what,” he said, with a laugh.

He wasn’t too disappointed himself, given how well the Magic performed.

“Considering we had a dozen middle schoolers swimming, I didn’t think we’d even be close,” said Westveer. “But we had some really good swims.”

They also had some great dives. As it has been all year, that was Monti’s strongest event at the meet.

The Magic divers finished second, third, fourth and 11th at the meet, to rack up a whopping 112 points in the event.

Leading the charge was Luis Barrientos. The junior continued his outstanding season, posting a score of 392.55 to finish second, just eight points back of the winner from Sauk Rapids. His score also came within a few points of the best score ever posted by a Magic diver in an 11-dive meet.

Following Barrientos were Cade Boraas and Jack Sampson. The two fellow juniors scored 344.9 and 339.05, respectively.

In a traditional section meet, all three would’ve qualified for the state meet.

“That’d really be something,” said Westveer, who deemed the performance of the divers to be “outstanding” on Saturday.

Monti’s fourth diver was seventh-grader Dakotah Parker, who finished in 11th place with a score of 211.80.

On the swimming side, Monti continued to be paced by Sam Dressler.

The senior had a dazzling meet for Monti, finishing first in both of his individual events.

Dressler won the 200-yard freestyle, the second event of the meet, with a time of 1:50.00. That gave him a whopping 8.86 second cushion over second place, and more than a ten second cushion on the rest of the field.

He also swam the 100-yard freestyle, finishing first with a time of 50.22. Dressler touched the wall 1.37 seconds ahead of the field in that event.

“You can’t say enough on how Sam is swimming,” said Westveer. “He’s just really doing a great job.”

Joining Dressler in helping to anchor the top of the Magic lineup were Dylan Remsik and Jack Whinnery. The normal fourth horseman at the top of the Magic swim charts, Logan Cordell, missed the meet due to an injury.

Both swimmers pulled two top-five finishes in individual events. In the 200-yard IM, Remsik finished third with a time of 2:13.4. Whinnery finished fifth, less than two seconds back, with a time of 2:15.15. Combined, they picked up 58 points for Monti in the event. Three events later, in the 100 fly, the duo finished second and third. This time it was Whinnery getting the upper-hand, as he touched the wall with a time of 55.93, just a half a second behind the winner. Remsik touched in 56.20, finishing third in the closely contested race.

The trio of swimmers also helped pace the Magic relay teams. In the opening relay, the 200-yard medley, the trio teamed up with Alex Topp to finish sixth with a time of 1:50.09. In the 200-yard freestyle, Monti finished seventh as Remsik teamed up with Sawyer McCalla, Nelson Krause and Joe Larch to turn in a time of 1:40.86. And in the 400-yard freestyle, the final relay, it was Whinnery, Topp and Dressler being joined by Tyler Sampson, as Monti finished fifth with a time of 3:38.9.

Besides helping out in the relays, Topp continued to be strong for Monticello in the backstroke, according to Westveer. The junior finished ninth at the section meet, with a time of 1:05.09.

“He’s really doing a great job,” said Westveer.

McCalla, just a freshman, is another guy that continues to swim well for the Magic. He finished seventh in the breaststroke (Jack Sampson finished ninth), and ninth in the IM, giving Monti three in the top ten of that event.

The coach also pointed to his distance swimmers as having a strong meet. Tyler Sampson finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle, his second fifth-place finish of the day (200 free), with a time of 5:31.57. Freshman Hunter Simard finished 12th with a time of 5:55.58 and eighth-grader Jacob Biard (5:58.43) broke six minutes for the first time to finish 14th.

Westveer said Biard has really impressed with his work this season.

“Boy, is he a hard working, good looking swimmer,” he said. “He’s really worked hard for his success.”

Westveer knows that’s exactly what the team and program need right now, younger kids willing to put in the work to make gains. With the youngest and most inexperienced group Monti has had in some time, Monti is looking at the possibility of its first season with a losing dual meet record under Westveer. But the coach believes better things are to come.

“It’s a little bit of an anomaly. But we’ll be back,” he said. “The future looks good.”

The immediate future for Monti brings about a couple of very challenging dual meets. Monti is away at St. Michael-Albertville, a top team in Class AA, this Thursday evening. After a home meet with Dassel-Cokato next Thursday, Monti wraps up the regular season at Elk River, another strong Class AA program, on Feb. 7.

The Magic will then start thinking about a taper, something this team, which has been dealing both with sicknesses and injuries, is likely looking forward to.

“They’re a little banged up and tired,” said Westveer. “We got this last push, then we’ll get a couple of good weeks in.”

That will bring Monti to the section meet, scheduled for Feb. 23 and 25 at Hutchinson.

The same players from this past weekend are expected to figure prominently in the outcome of that one as well. Monti is the reigning section champ, but Westveer said Sauk Rapids showed this weekend that they’re the likely favorite.

“They’re very solid,” he said. “They’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

Monti’s meet with St. Michael-Albertville tonight will be held at 6 p.m. at the STMA Middle School East. Next Thursday, Monti’s home meet with Dassel-Cokato will start at 6 p.m. at the Monticello Middle School.

