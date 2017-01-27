Todd, Useh push Magic past Bison for first home win

Head Coach Jason Schmidt looks on while Assistant Coach Cory Puppe addresses the Magic basketball team during the second half of Monti’s 68-53 win against Buffalo Friday night. (Photo by Clay Sawatzke)

The Magic boys basketball team picked a good time to gather its first home victory of the 2016-17 season. Playing in front of a large crowd as the second half of a boys and girls doubleheader Friday night, and a day prior to Coach Jason Schmidt’s birthday, Monti took apart the visiting Buffalo Bison down the stretch to pull away for a 68-53 victory. The rivalry win moves Monti to 4-9 overall this year, and 2-1 in the Mississippi 8.

Rezi Useh, who scored 18 points for the Magic, said it was awfully nice to be back home after eight straight road games that spanned a full month of the schedule.

“It’s really fun,” said the junior. “We’ve been away for so long and you kind of just get in the drag of away games, but to come back [home], have our fans with us, different people cheering us on, it really raises your game.”

In the first half, the Magic looked a bit like they were readjusting to their own gym. Turnovers and missed shots stalled the offense for several long stretches.

“We looked like a team that was fighting themselves, which has kind of been a theme all year,” said Schmidt.

But thanks to steady work on the defensive end of the court, Monti kept the game tight all half. A 10-0 run from the Bison gave them a 22-18 lead late in the first half, their biggest of the contest, but Monti responded with 7 of the next 10 points to tie the score at 25 at the half.

Junior point guard Matt Todd said Monti continues to emphasize the defensive end of the court, something that was evident in an impressive 67-44 win at St. Francis last week.

“I think we’re just minding the defensive end and bringing that energy every game,” he said. “I think today we had great energy on the defensive end. We had a lot of turnovers and stuff in the first half, but our defense kept us in the game.”

The defense kept the pace in the second half, while the Magic offense helped Monti race by the Bison late.

The half started slow, but Useh did his part to keep the Magic afloat. The junior guard scored eight points in the first seven minutes of the half, staking the Magic to a 35-32 lead. With eight minutes to go, Gabe Severson connected on his first three-pointer of the game to extend Monti’s lead to 44-38, matching its biggest advantage of the contest. But Buffalo wasn’t done yet. The Bison answered with a quick run of their own, cutting the lead to 45-44 with less than six minutes to go.

That’s when it became the Todd and Useh show.

The run started with a nifty drive and finish for Todd, followed by a monster block from Useh on the defensive end. Then on consecutive trips down the court, Todd hit a pull up jumper and a pull-up three that followed a little shimmy-shake on the wing to give him all the space he needed. The three-pointer gave Monti an eight-point cushion at 52-44, and the duo would have no problem holding the Bison off from there. Useh finished at the rim, Todd hit another pull up, and then Todd hit sophomore Tommy Blackstone with a pretty pass that Blackstone converted to give Monti a 58-50 lead in the last couple of minutes. Another couple of jump shots, some defensive stops, and free throws later, Monti had pulled away for a 68-53 final, ending the game on a 23-9 spurt.

Schmidt said the team Monti was down the stretch is the team they need to continue to be.

“The second half, with 10 minutes to go, 12 minutes to go, we just started playing,” he said. “The more we can learn how to do that, the better we’re going to be.”

Schmidt particularly liked Monti’s ball movement.

“We became a lot more fun to watch,” he said.

Monti also benefitted from getting to the free throw line in the game, where they made 19 out of 26 attempts.

It was all keyed by Todd and Useh, who combined for 14 made free throws and 44 points in the game, including 29 points in the second half.

Useh, who scored 14 of those second-half points, said he knew he needed to step up after having his first half minutes cut due to foul trouble.

“When [I] miss a little bit of time, I get a little antsy,” he said. “I feel like I could’ve helped out my team, so I really just wanted to come back strong.”

He did that. After getting a three to fall early in the half, Useh played with a calm confidence that helped set the tone for the rest of the team. Todd fed into that, making sure Useh got his looks, before calling his own number down the stretch to help put the Bison away.

“I knew that we had to finish this game. It was close and I wanted to put a little distance [between us],” said Todd. “I think I switched my mind set a little bit, just got a little more aggressive.”

Useh said after the game that he and Todd make quite a dynamic duo when they both get it going like they did Friday.

“I think it makes us unguardable,” he said. “Two guys that can attack and shoot, there’s really nothing you can do.”

Schmidt said that the better that Useh and Todd become as a duo, the better Monti can be.

“Those two are really starting to feed off each other and they’re starting to figure things out,” he said. “As they do that, we become a really great team. And as they learn how to do it, everyone else will follow, and that’s what we need.”

Another positive trend Schmidt is seeing is that the younger guys are starting to learn and understand their roles.

Friday night, Carson Sawatzke provided key defense down the stretch and Austin Puppe cashed in a late free throw. Tommy Blackstone, a sophomore but also an experienced starter, joined Todd and Useh in double figures with 12 points.

“Our young kids are starting to understand that their value isn’t wether they score or not,” said Schmidt. “We don’t need them to score all the time, we just need them to do their job.”

As each kid better assumes his role, Monti continues to straighten out a ship that started the season a bit wayward. While the 4-9 overall record may not be right where Monti wants to be, they now feel like they’re headed in the right direction and they know all of their major goals are still in front of them.

“I think we’re starting to figure it out,” said Todd, who finished the Buffalo game with a sparkling line of 26 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. “And I’m alright with figuring it out later in the season because that’s when it counts.”

Useh agreed, adding Monti is reaping some benefits from the tough start.

“Our schedule was so tough in the beginning, it really made us get tougher,” he said. “[Now] we’re really clicking, we’re getting stronger and we’re just playing more together.”

Monti was scheduled to play another home game on Tuesday night, against St. Michael-Albertville, after this edition of the Monticello Times went to press. Following that contest, Monti will be back out on the road this Friday and Saturday, for games at Rogers and Minneapolis Washburn. Friday night, Monti will take on the Royals at 7:15 at Rogers High School. Saturday, Monti will travel to Trinity School to take on the Washburn Millers at 2 p.m.

Monti is back home on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to take on Princeton at 7:15 p.m.

