Triple ‘A’ winner Nick Zwack throws seven different kinds of smoke at MHS

Nick Zwack, recently named Monticello’s Triple ‘A’ award winner, does more than dominate on the diamond. The three-sport athlete and MHS senior excels in the classroom and is a three-year member of the Philharmonic Orchestra at MHS. (Monticello Times File Photo)

What can’t Nick Zwack do?

Well, rumor has it basketball and water sports aren’t strong suits. But that seems to be about it.

The all-everything standout at Monticello, who carries himself with a confidence that indicates his talents but a humility that belies them, was recently honored once more by being chosen as the Monticello High School Triple ‘A’ Award winner.

The Triple ‘A’ Award, a Minnesota State High School League honor, is meant to recognize and honor high school seniors who excel in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts. Check, check, and check, for Mr. Zwack.

The Magic senior starred as a football quarterback, is a captain on a hockey team that will have a chance to compete for a section title later this winter, and is a standout pitcher who will head to Xavier University next year to continue his baseball career at the Division I level. He’s also an A-Honor Roll student with a 3.87 GPA, still taking numerous college-level courses during this, the final semester of his high school career. And to top it all off, he’s a member of the highly talented and finely tuned Philharmonic Orchestra at MHS. He plays the violin.

His athletic director, Gary Revenig, describes him as such: “Nick is just a great kid. Not only does he excel athletically – he is extremely gifted in football, hockey and baseball, and he’s one of the best athletes that I’ve seen come through Monticello High School – but he’s also one of the best students we’ve had. He’s just the type of student that makes you proud that he’s at your school and makes others around him better.”

Zwack, who was chosen as Monticello’s recipient of the ExCEL award last year (making him the lone student to win both honors in the last five years), said that being chosen once more truly means a lot to him.

“I’m honored to be able to represent the school for both last year and this year,” said Zwack. “Really happy and honored that my teachers have chosen me for it.”

He admitted that his participation in the award’s middle “A”, fine arts, may still come as a surprise to some people.

“It’s a little different. I don’t think very many people know that I do still participate in it,” he said. “It’s still pretty important to me. It’s just another way to get smarter. It’s a different learning aspect, and I really like it.”

Zwack is in his third year with the orchestra, which is made up of just 15-20 students, and is the lone senior violin player. The orchestra plays just three concerts during the year, and Zwack said they can be anxiety-inducing.

“I get more nervous for that than I do some games. It’s different, and I don’t do it very often,” he said. “It’s good for me to overcome that and learn how to do that as well.”

The senior added that music is an additional way to express yourself, which is something he enjoys.

Zwack has the athletics part of the formula down pat. A three-sport athlete who is committed to playing Division I baseball next year, he has seen plenty of success. He’s also helped lead it. He is a three-sport captain this year.

He said it’s all those sports seasons, and all of the people he’s met, friends he’s made and coaches he’s played for along the way, that stand out to him the most when he reflects on his time at MHS.

Sports have been more than just fun though, as they’ve helped him build important relationships with coaches and mentors (“You can always turn back to them if you ever need to,” he said) and they’ve instilled a will to compete in him that Zwack believes will continue to serve him long after his playing career his done.

“I think it will help me compete for anything that I want after I’m done playing sports,” he said. “A good work ethic in sports can turn over to working hard in a job, and making sure I get the most out of whatever I can and whatever I do after college.”

The last “A” is arguably the most important one, both to the judges and to Zwack – academics. With a challenging course load each of the last two years, Zwack has never let athletics or anything else get in the way of his success in the classroom. And he isn’t about to start now. Rather than load up on gym classes in his final semester at MHS, the senior has a number of college-level classes on the schedule.

“I’m trying not to fall into the senior slide,” he said. “I’m trying to keep my workload decent so I can enjoy the last semester of my high school career but also get a few more credits just to ease the college process a little more.”

He’s long factored in post-high school academics as well. A big part of the reason he chose Xavier is because it’s a private school where he believes he can get a great education.

“Even before I started the recruiting process I knew I wanted a school that would provide me a challenge in academics,” he said. “I didn’t want my academics to go to waste.”

At Xavier, Zwack is eyeing a course load heavy in psychology and business, two classes he has enjoyed during his time at MHS.

But before he moves on to college, he’s set to enjoy his final semester at MHS, where he’s made more than a few memories.

“It’s been a fun 3.5 years,” said Zwack, who has taken the approach of befriending everyone he can at MHS because “you never know who you can help, or who can help you.”

“To know that I have a semester left, it’s tough to think about. I’m certainly going to miss it, and all of the aspects our school has to offer.”

