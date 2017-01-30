Jeremy John Teicher, age 45, of Monticello, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017 at his home.

Jeremy was born on June 2, 1971 in Paynesville, MN to Michael and Sharon (Plantenberg) Teicher. He grew up in Eden Valley and on August 14, 1993 married Sandie Dockendorf of Watkins. They had two sons Derrek and Trent.

Jeremy was a Fabrication Analyst for Caterpillar, Inc. and made JT’s Sweet Barbecue Sauce which he sold at local farmer’s markets.

He loved woodworking, fishing, camping and being outdoors. He loved everybody and was a huge people person.

Jeremy is survived by his wife Sandie; sons Derrek and Trent both of Monticello; parents Mike and Sharon Teicher of Eden Valley; mother-in-law Delores Dockendorf of Watkins; brothers Paul (Theresa) of Saint Francis, Dave (Lori) of Eden Valley, Adam (Jessie) of Watkins; many aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Community United Methodist Church, 9225 Jason Ave NE in Monticello. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.